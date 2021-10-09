Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeCelebrityElsa Pataky, Chris Hemswoth and the plane, gone through water, with their...
Celebrity

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemswoth and the plane, gone through water, with their three children

By Arjun Sethi
0
60






Loading the player …

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemswoth, their daughter India Rose (9) and twins Sasha and Tristan (7) have had a difficult day to forget as a family. The couple of actors do not stop devising fun plans thinking about their children and, why not, in themselves when looking for a bit of tranquility. The protagonist of DiDi Hollywood and the interpreter of Thor they share their lives with three restless little ones who, like all children their age, are looking forward to new adventures and if they are outdoors, even better. For this reason, after having seen the interpreter of Ninette taking your little ones recently to ride a motorcycle or to slide down an endless and slippery homemade slide, now it is their turn to star in another hilarious plan on the coast, which has also allowed her to enjoy a relaxing time to herself. Want to see how India Rose, Sasha and Tristan have been through? Hit play and don’t miss it!




Like a real farmer! This is Elsa Pataky’s morning routine taking care of her chickens and hens

Who plays the good cop and who plays the bad cop at Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s house?



To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.


Previous articleAriana Grande to launch her own beauty brand, rem beauty
Next article‘Nine perfect strangers’: Nicole Kidman, psychedelia and little else
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv