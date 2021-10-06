Exclusive gift! Cardi B shows a spectacular Christian Louboutin detail

USA. – Cardi B received an amazing gift from the top designer Christian louboutin. The rapper has claimed to be a big fan of the shoes of the fashion entrepreneur and it seems that he remembered it. Recently, both personalities shared a dinner, where the singer was very excited to meet him.

In a large box with the packaging of a luxury item, came an incredible pair of shoes in yellow which was shown by the artist on her social networks. The design has some feathers that resemble the style used in the comparsas in the Carnival of Brazil. With great care, Cardi set out to appreciate the delicate shoes that feature the brand’s signature red sole.

It seems that during dinner shared with Christian louboutin, both personalities spoke about the Rio Carnival and the designer decided to give him a gift related to that talk. According to the same Cardi B, she would be completely happy if I just sent her a keychain, as she is a huge fan of the fashion line. But an entrepreneur like Louboutin does not give simple gifts.









The connection between the rapper and renowned designer seems to have been almost instantaneous, since on social networks you could see photos that show the emotion on the faces of both. We know that the interpreter of “WAP” she is fond of fashion and luxury items. Not long ago we discussed the incredible collection of wallets Birkin that the artist has in several editions.

The same thing happens with shoes, and getting to know one of the most famous shoe makers in the world is a great honor for her. Cardi B she will surely be sharing more outfits where she is shown wearing the dedicated gift received. Obtaining an exclusive item as a gift is certainly not something that happens every day.