German trailer for the drama anime – Anime2You

In a few days, KAZÉ Anime begins with the disc release of the series »Kokoro Connect«. In line with this, a German trailer has now been released, which you can find below.

Disc release starts in October 2021

The first volume, which contains the first six episodes with German and Japanese voice output, is expected to go on sale on October 7, 2021. As an extra, a booklet, two art cards as well as the clean opening and ending are offered.

The second volume with episodes 7 to 13 is planned for November 4, 2021 and the third volume with episodes 14 to 17 for December 2, 2021. The individual volumes appear as digipaks. A collection slipcase has not yet been announced.

The anime adaptation of »Kokoro Connect«, which is based on the light novel of the same name by Sadanatsu Anda and Yukiko Horiguchi, was made by Studio SILVER LINK. Produced under the direction of Shinya Kawatsura (“.hack // Gift”) and broadcast in Japan in summer 2012.









Trailer:

Plot:

The five members of the Yamaboshi private high school’s cultural club – Taichi Yaegashi, Iori Nagase, Himeko Inaba, Yui Kiriyama, and Yoshifumi Aoki – encounter a bizarre phenomenon one day: Aoki and Yui swap bodies without warning. This also happens to the other club members and messes up their everyday lives.

At first, the five students are amused by the confusion, but the unwanted connection also exposes the painful scars that are hidden in their hearts. As their quiet life is shaken, the relationships between them begin to change too …

© 2012 Sadanatsu Anda / PUBLISHED BY ENTERBRAIN, INC./BUNKENBU all rights reserved.