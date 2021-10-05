Britney Spears thanks fans: Cried for two hours – entertainment

Britney Spears celebrates the end of her father’s tutelage. Photo: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect





“My fans are the best”: Britney Spears directed emotional words to the “#FreeBritney” movement on social media.

First an emotional message, then another topless photo: Britney Spears (39) is currently celebrating that her father Jamie Spears (69) is history as her guardian. The singer posted a picture on Instagram that shows her from behind. She only wears tight red bikini bottoms and red boots. Shortly before, she had revealed to her fans that she had “cried for two hours” after her father was suspended as her guardian. There were tears of joy …









She wrote on Instagram to the “#FreeBritney” movement: “I have no words … because of you and your persistence to free myself from my guardianship … my life is going in this direction now !!!!! I have cried for two hours last night because my fans are the best and I know … “She added,” I feel your hearts and you feel mine … “

The court removes father as guardian

“#FreeBritney” was launched by fans of the singer. You are campaigning for an end to the singer’s guardianship. Many celebrities also recently congratulated Spears on their victory in court. Jamie Spears was suspended and replaced as her guardian in late September. The pop star’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had previously asked the court to do so. Judge Brenda Penny complied and swapped Jamie Spears for John Zabel. He will assume the post of provisional guardian until the end of the year.





