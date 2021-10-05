10 actors who were much older or younger than their roles

Acting is supported by the Direction and dramaturgy demands a lot – but above all you have to be ready and able to temporarily accept the ego of another person. There are many challenges, especially when it comes to embodying an extremely torn character. The age of the film character can also quickly become an issue if it does not match the real age of the actor. Here are ten examples of this.

Scarlett Johannsson was 18 at the time, but played a woman in her mid-20s.

Many movie fans will remember Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte in “Lost in Translation”. The romantic comedy, in which there is a mighty crackling between Bill Murray aka Bob Harris and Charlotte, was released in 2003. Scarlett was just 18 at the time, but played an unfortunate woman in her twenties in the film.

The age difference for Jennifer Lawrence in “Silver Linings” from 2012 is likely to have been even greater. The actress himself was 22 at the time, the widow she skilfully embodied, on the other hand, around 30. It probably speaks for Jennifer’s early acting skills that she played a 17-year-old almost at the same time in “The Hunger Games”.

The beautiful Californian Kate Bosworth, who played the experienced, award-winning journalist Lois Lane in “Superman Returns”, also had to stretch a lot in 2006. Kate herself is not 23 at this point.

Sasha Pieterse could also report on such experiences, after all, when she joined “Pretty Little Liars” just 13, but embodied that here 18-year-old Alison.









It was rather the other way around, years earlier, when Stacy Dash played a high school brat with flying colors in “Clueless”. She was 29 at the time.

That, in turn, could remind fans of the “Gilmore Girls” of Lane Kim: She is 16 at the start of the series, hers Actress Keiko Argena, on the other hand, 26.

Proud 17 years age difference By the way, “Golden Girl” actress Estelle Getty was able to claim her role as Sophia Petrillo: In the cult series Sophia, the mother of Dorothy, was 79. In real life, however, it was only 62.