These are their children – and they do that

Abba are not only one of the most legendary pop bands, they were also a very unusual band structure: the Swedish quartet temporarily consisted of two lovers – Björn and Agnetha and Benny and Anni-Frid. Björn and Agnetha even had children together.

After a long break – in 1982 the band was put on hold, there was no official separation – Abba returned with new songs in 2021. “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” were a comeback that generated enthusiasm and sentimental feelings around the world. We have already examined the private life of the musicians at this point – here we would like to dedicate ourselves to the children of the members.

Agnetha Fältskog & Björn Ulvaeus

Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus were married until 1980. Their marriage had two children. In 1973 their daughter Linda Ulvaeus was born, four years later the couple had a son named Peter Christian. Like her parents, Linda Ulvaeus was drawn to show business. At first, music was on the program: together with her mother, she released a Christmas album at the age of seven. Then she turned to acting: she attended a theater college, did a lot of theater and was also seen in films. The music stayed with her. In 1995 she performed in the musical “Kristina från Duvemåla”, which was penned by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. In 2004 she contributed backing vocals for a single from her mother. Today she is also active as a horse breeder.

Peter Christian Ulvaeus took a completely different path. As a child, he made his first attempts at walking on an album with children’s songs together with his mother. However, he later studied physics and engineering. He developed a PC game called “Strategica” and now works in a game design studio in Lindigö, as you can read in “Abba – The Lexicon”.

Bjorn Ulvaeus

Only one year after the divorce from Fältskog, Ulvaeus married the music journalist Lenna Källersjö. This marriage resulted in two children: Emma Eleonora (born 1982) and Anna Linea (born 1986). Anna Linea runs the family hotel Slottsholmen. The food in the hotel restaurant is inspired by memories of Björn Ulvaeus’ childhood in Västervik and taste experiences from rehearsals and world performances, ”says the hotel’s website. Emma Ulvaeus, on the other hand, works in a financial services company.









Benny Andersson

Benny Andersson has three children. His eldest son Hans Gösta Peter Grönvall (born 1963) comes from his marriage to Christina Grönvall. Two years later the couple had a daughter, Hélene. Hans-Peter Grönvall followed his father’s example. He works as a musician and producer and took part with the group One More Time (together with his wife Nanne) in 1996 in the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson – today’s Eurovision Song Contest. He took third place.

The son Ludvig Andersson, born in 1982, comes from Andersson’s marriage to the TV presenter Mona Nörklit. He also became a musician and producer – among other things, he was responsible for the production of the album “ABBA Live at Wembley Arena”. In an interview with “theicesite.com”, when asked if he was guarding his father’s legacy, he replied: “Yes, I do, I enjoy it, and who better to protect it? We are very similar in many ways and I am confident that I can preserve his work while looking to the future to build on what we already have here. “

Anni-Frid Lyngstad

Anni-Frid Lyngstad and her ex-husband Ragnar Fredriksson, whom she married at the age of 17, have two children. Her daughter Ann Lise-Lotte Fredriksson Casper died in a car accident in 1998 at the age of 30. Their son, Hans Ragnar Fredriksson, was born in 1963. As a young man, among other things, he worked as an assistant to the tour management team on two Abba tours, as he explained in an interview with “Svens Damtindjing” in 1985. He also released music under the alias FX (8) – including the 1984 LP “Push Here”.