These stars triumph at the German Film Awards

The German Film Prize is awarded in front of the assembled celebrities in Berlin. Senta Berger receives the award for her life’s work. You can find out who else is triumphant in our overview.

Photo series with 22 pictures

“This pandemic has hit some people really hard,” says Ulrich Matthes in his speech right at the beginning and, alluding to the split in the film industry that was revealed in the course of “Close everything up”, he explains: “I will not let my optimism be taken away from me “. He wants everyone to be able to “hug” each other again: “We can only do it together,” said Matthes.

In the last few days he had been asked repeatedly about the federal election. He does not want to comment on it – but then makes a statement. “One thing is close to my heart: We want and we have to and we will continue to promote ‘Green Shooting’.” The hall cheers. The idea of ​​sustainability has also arrived in the film industry. At this year’s film award, for example, the menu says: exclusively vegan food. The stars all came to the red carpet by electric bus.

Who will get the Lola? The 2021 winners

In any case, the German Film Prize is considered the most important national award in the industry. The awards are associated with a total of around three million euros for new projects, the money comes from the house of Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU). Last year the drama “Systemsprenger” won the Golden Lola.

Lorena Ishema: The actress and award winner in the category “Best Female Supporting Role” (Source: Soeren Stache / dpa)

These are the winners of the German Film Prize 2021:

Best Supporting Role: Lorna Ishema for “Ivie like Ivie”

Best makeup image: Sabine Schumann for “Tides”

Best costume design: Tanja Hausner for “Schachnovelle”

Best production design: Julian R. Wagner for “Tides”

Best visual design: Denis Behnke for “Tides”

Best supporting role: Thorsten Merten for “Curveball”

Best camera / image creation: Hanno Lentz for “Fabian or The Walk to the Dogs”









Best children’s film: “The veins of the world”

Best sound design: Pascal Capitolin, Richard Borowski for “A Symphony Of Noise”

Best score: Lorenz Dangel for “Tides”

Best cut: Claudia Wolscht for “Fabian or The Walk to the Dogs”

Best documentary: “Mr. Bachmann and his class”

Maria Schrader: She was one of the big winners of the evening, won the golden Lola both as a screenwriter and as a director. (Source: Soeren Stache / dpa)

Best script: Jan Schomburg, Maria Schrader for “I am your person”

Best male lead: Oliver Masucci for “Enfant Terrible”

Best female lead: Maren Eggert for “I am your person”

Best Director: Maria Schrader for “I am your person”

Best feature film: “I am your person”

The prize for the best feature film was awarded three times: in bronze, silver and gold. “Curveball – We make the truth” landed in third place, “Fabian or the walk to the dogs” came in second.

This year Senta Berger received the honorary award of the German Film Prize for her life’s work. How emotional the moment she took the award got read here. Her son Simon Verhoeven also receives a trophy: his film “Nightlife” is recognized as the most popular cinema strip.

German film award on TV – only time-shifted

Today ZDF will show a summary of the award at 11 p.m. Overall, the show, including all laudators and acceptance speeches, lasted around three hours. On television the whole thing is cut to 135 minutes. The actor and musician Daniel Donskoy presented the highlights – he was the moderator of the evening during the gala.

Incidentally, this is the slot for “ZDF Magazin Royale”, which is canceled this Friday. Donskoy mentioned this fact in one of his humorous numbers that evening and said to the audience: “You can take satire”, and then asked: “What would Jan Böhmermann do now?” He then threw himself on stage and sang a winking “We are united” song.

Correction: An earlier version of the article incorrectly stated that “Curveball” received the award for best film. We apologize for this error.