The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (2nd from left) personally presented the new passports to Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson (2nd from right).

Tom Hanks is now Greek – and receives the passport directly from the Prime Minister

He is a world-famous Hollywood star and embodies typical American characters. But now Tom Hanks has taken on the Greek citizenship. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally presented him with the passport.

One of his best-known roles is Forrest Gump: a person who tirelessly works on the American Dream. Tom Hanks won an Oscar for his performance in 1995. Curiously, the performer of this original American character is now taking on a new citizenship: Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are now Greek. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally presented the couple on the island of Antiparos with their new documents.

Tom Hanks with a new passport



He published a photo of him on his Instagram channel and his wife Mareva Grabowski shows with the Hollywood couple. “@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!”, he writes – Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are proud Greek citizens. The actor and his wife proudly hold their passports in the camera.









Accepting Greek citizenship does not come on a whim, it has a long history. In 1988 he converted to the Greek Orthodox faith. The reference to Greece comes from his wife Rita Wilson: she was born Margarita Ibrahimova in 1956. The father is from Bulgaria, her mother is Greek.

The Hanks-Wilson couple apparently shared a love for their mother’s homeland: The two have owned a house on the Aegean island of Antiparos, which is part of the Cyclades, for years. The two are currently staying here.

Tom Hanks’ latest film “Greyhound” can currently be seen on the Apple + streaming portal. In the war drama, Hanks plays the US commander Ernest Krause, who was given command of a destroyer named Greyhound during World War II because it was his first mission and he had to win the trust of his crew in the fight against German submarines.

The film comes up with spectacular sea battles that take place in the rough waves of the Atlantic. Tom Hanks can now recover from this in the tranquil Mediterranean – as a freshly baked Greek.

Source used: Instagram

