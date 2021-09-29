Bottoming out? – Despite the downturn, Bitcoin has “unimaginable highs”

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped again to $ 40,000 on September 26th. The higher price regions remain fiercely competitive.

Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Is Bitcoin forming the bottom?

As Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, BTC / USD fell back to $ 40,800 on Saturday night after successfully warding off a downturn below the $ 40,000 mark.

Since BTC is kept in a narrow price range due to the current market situation, the discussions about the price development revolved around a possible long-term bottoming out, which is currently being carried out. The forecasts for the further course of events are accordingly optimistic.

So supposed For example, crypto trader Pentoshi said the $ 37,000 mark is the likely bottom.

“The current price development looks healthy and is probably forming a floor above the previous high on the way to a new record high,” as the expert says in this context. He adds:

“Although I believe that BTC can even slide down to $ 37,000 in the meantime, I think it won’t stay there for long.”

To support this thesis, Pentoshi points to significant buying interest in the $ 36,000- $ 40,000 range. Cointelegraph had already reported that the demand here is unusually high, which indicates very solid support.

“We can see that there are a particularly large number of purchase inquiries in these areas, although I have never seen the sheer scale in this way,” says Pentoshi. In conclusion, he states:









“The floor is closer than we think, and the ceiling is so high that we can hardly imagine it.”

Bitcoin buying interest on Binance on September 26th. Source: Material Indicators

Huobi withdraws from China

The “scare tactics” (FUD) from China also seem to have not quite vanished yet.

The Huobi crypto exchange is now slowly closing its doors in China, which is why only 10,000 BTC flowed onto the platform yesterday, which is relatively little.

Bitcoin fortune on Huobi. Source: Bybt

“In order to comply with local laws and regulations, Huobi Global has finally closed the creation of new user accounts from mainland China from September 24, 2021,” according to a statement on Sunday. And further:

“Huobi Global will then gradually close all existing user accounts by December 31st so that the users’ crypto funds can be securely booked out.”

As Cointelegraph reported, there was a real panic in the crypto market this week over an alleged crypto ban in China. However, these were regulations that have been in force since September 2017.