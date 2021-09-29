7700 Ethereum paid for transaction: Miner returns money

An Ethereum user paid just under $ 23 million for a transaction. The Ethereum miner then refunded him almost the entire amount.

On September 27th, the DeversiFi team discovered that an Ethereum transaction was being conducted with an extraordinarily high network fee. A user connected to a hardware wallet paid a whopping 7,676 ETH for a transaction, according to Etherscan. At the time, the 7,676 ETH were worth around $ 23 million.

Bitfinex-operated DEX paid the gas fees for the transaction, which transferred USDT 100,000. DeversiFi, which recently built a bridge to Polygon, promised to investigate the incident and assured users that no funds are involved and that it was a flawed transaction.

A benevolent miner

Bitfinex’s Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, assured the users that the company will take care of the incident itself if all else fails.

“No user will be affected. Deversifi has already confirmed that they will take care of it. And in the worst case, Finex will take care of it with its company money. No user will be affected in any way. “

Fortunately for the user and Bitfinex, the miner agreed to refund almost all of the ETH spent on the gas fee on September 28, 2021. DeversiFi reportedthat the miner agreed to refund ETH and stated that an investigation into the incident would follow shortly.

“Many thanks to the miner of block 13307440 who has been shown to have returned 7626 ETH which was incorrectly paid as a transaction fee today.”

Members of the crypto community questioned the difference in the amount returned, pointing out that the miner was keeping 50 ETH (around $ 150,000). Many also criticized the high Ethereum transaction fees, which have skyrocketed once again and may have been a major factor in the false transaction fee.









Ethereum gas fees are rising again

According to BitInfoCharts, the average Ethereum transaction fee recently rose to $ 45. This is the highest level since September 9, 2021. On that day, the number reached the second highest value to date. According to Etherscan’s gas tracker, a token swap on Uniswap costs as much as $ 74. There are even more fees for performing complex smart contract operations.

However, according to Ultrasound.Money, the ETH burn rate is currently 5 ETH per minute. According to the tracker, 382,172 ETH ($ 1.12 billion) have been burned since the London upgrade started (early August).

Translated by Maximilian M.

