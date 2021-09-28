Well-known US astrologer: Sylvester Stallone’s mother is dead

Her son Sylvester made a career in Hollywood as “Rambo” – and the other two children also mixed up show business. In the USA, Jackie Stallone was known as a wrestling promoter and celebrity astrologer, regardless of the famous offspring. Now she has died at the age of 98.

Jackie Stallone, a well-known celebrity astrologer and mother of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 98. According to a corresponding report by the US portal “TMZ”, her son Frank Stallone confirmed this on Instagram. “This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone,” the 70-year-old wrote in his post. She was a “remarkable woman” who approached fearlessly every day. “She died in her sleep as she wished.”









Sylvester Stallone and mother Jackie in 1988. (Photo: imago images / MediaPunch)

Her mind was “razor sharp” until her death, Stallone wrote. The musician also added: “My brother Sylvester has looked after her all her life as if she were a queen”. So far, the film star has not commented personally on the mother’s death.

Jackie Stallone worked as an astrologer, dancer and wrestling promoter for women. Three of her children made careers in show business: Sylvester Stallone became an action star as Rambo, Frank Stallone is a musician and Toni D’Alto (1964-2012) was also an actress. She died of lung cancer in 2012.

According to TMZ, Stallone’s mother helped get the Glow wrestling program off the ground in the 1980s – as a manager and promoter for the league that later became the Netflix series of the same name. Jackie was also a famous astrologer who had a number of television appearances and her own hotline in the 1990s. She was also seen on reality TV.