Sarcasm? Jake Gyllenhaal comments on hygiene comment

Jake Gyllenhaal (40) didn’t really mean that seriously. In Hollywood, a hygiene debate caused quite a stir when the couple Dax Shepard (46) and Kristen Bell (41) revealed: They only wash when they start to smell. And Jake replied that he didn’t always consider bathing necessary – but that’s not supposed to be the case.

Opposite to BuzzFeed the 40-year-old chatted about his comment and made some things clear. “I don’t know what happened there. I answered a question sarcastically and ironically and now this haunts me”explained the “Southpaw” actor. “Unfortunately, I took a shower before I got here. So I’m sorry,” joked Jake then continue in the interview.

Even if Jake Maybe not serious about his personal hygiene comment, it looks very different with other celebrity colleagues. Ashton Kutcher (43) and Mila Kunis (38) have a real phobia about showering. The two of them would not wash themselves with soap every day and they would also give that to their children on the way.









advertisement

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal

advertisement

Jake Gyllenhaal in September 2021

advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz