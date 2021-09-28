Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Salma Hayek: Funny birthday party with Angelina Jolie

By Arjun Sethi
Salma Hayek
Funny birthday party with Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek (left) gets along brilliantly with Angelina Jolie.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday with “Eternals” co-star Angelina Jolie. This made sure that Hayek’s face ended up in a cake.

The actress Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday with friends and family on September 2nd. Among the guests was actress Angelina Jolie (46), with whom she last stood in front of the camera for “Eternals”. Hayek posted a video of the exuberant celebration on Instagram, in which the Mexican tradition “mordida” came to fruition: Hayek was pressed with his face into a cream cake by her guests.




Angelina Jolie helped with a little push and had a lot of fun. In the description of the video, Hayek reveals that she and her brother Sami Hayek, who is sitting next to her in the video, wanted to bring “Angie” closer to the mordida tradition.

“Eternals” should start in November

The two actresses will soon be seen in their joint film. Directed by Chloé Zhao (39, “Nomadland”), “Eternals” is about progressive, immortal, extraterrestrial beings who were created by the Celestials and who have lived secretly on earth for thousands of years. The Eternals come to earth to protect humans from the Deviants. In addition to Hayek and Jolie, Richard Madden (35), Kumail Nanjiani (43), Kit Harington (34), Gemma Chan (38), Lauren Ridloff (43) and Brian Tyree Henry (39) can be seen. The cinema release is expected for the beginning of November 2021.

Arjun Sethi
