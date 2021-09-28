Roman Polanski: “He wanted me to enjoy it”

A.On March 10, 1977, Samantha Geimer’s life was to change forever. The 13 year old girl just got out of school that day in Los Angeles. She waits, is nervous. Several times she runs to the window and looks to see if he’s already there. One of Hollywood’s greats has announced himself – Roman Polanski, then 43 years old and at the height of his fame.

The director, who had filmed the classic “Chinatown” with Jack Nicholson three years earlier, wants to shoot Samantha. Photos for the French edition of the fashion magazine “Vogue”, as he says. The then 43-year-old picks up the girl in a Mercedes and brings her to the vacant house of his friend Jack Nicholson on Mullholland Drive in Hollywood. Samantha, whose last name was Gailey at the time, is insanely excited.

She can hardly believe her luck.

“The ticket to world fame is just arriving”, she writes in her now published autobiography “The Girl – A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski” about the moment when her prominent date is on her doorstep. A few hours later, this hope ends in a nightmare that haunts the now 50-year-old to this day.

“It was clearly rape”

Because instead of shooting glamor photos, Polanski is said to have given the girl alcohol and drugs and then raped her. A case that made headlines around the world and, even after more than three decades, continues to preoccupy the public and the courts.

“It was clearly a rape,” writes Samantha Geimer in her 265-page memoir. “There is no doubt about that.” In “The Girl”, which is also due to appear in Germany in October, Geimer makes things public for the first time about which she had previously remained silent.

“It’s time I told my story from my perspective,” says the 50-year-old, who lives with her husband and three grown children in either Hawaii or Nevada, justifying this step. “I want to tell my truth.”

She reports in detail about the course of the day that she had been looking forward to so much. “He gave me four or five glasses of champagne and then a piece of a Quaalude pill (an anesthetic),” she writes. The filmmaker took photos and kept asking questions.

Nude photos in the hot tub

“Have you ever had sex?” Polanski wanted to know. “Do you have a boyfriend? When did you have your last period? ”Then he asked her to take off her top and then her panties in order to get into the hot tub for photos. Samantha Geimer openly admits that she was willing to “do almost anything” out of ambition – with one exception: “I didn’t want to have sex with him.”

When Polanski suddenly undressed and got into the jacuzzi, she protested for the first time. “I didn’t want him to touch me,” remembers Geimer, who, beset by alcohol and drugs, could hardly defend herself. She managed to get out of the hot tub, but then he grabbed her and brought her to the bedroom. There she was raped.

“I didn’t want that and I kept saying no,” asserts Geimer. But Polanski did not listen to them. When he later drove her back home, he demanded: “Don’t tell your mother anything. That’s our little secret.”









In her diary that evening, Samantha wrote: “Today Roman Polanski photographed and raped me.” Then she calls her friend Steve and tells him everything.

“I’m going to kill this guy”

Meanwhile, Polanski is sitting downstairs in the living room with her parents. Little did you know what happened just a few hours ago. The three smoke a joint and the “photographer” shows his pictures. Geimer describes the recordings in her book as “unprofessional, fuzzy and poorly edited”. The parents are shocked that there are also photos of their topless daughter.

When Samantha’s mother overhears a conversation between her daughter and Steve about the rape, she is furious. She reports Polanski. “I’m going to kill this guy,” Geimer quotes her mother Susan Gailey, a rather unsuccessful actress who had encouraged the daughter to take the photo.

After the parents filed a complaint, Polanski was arrested by the police and charged in court. In addition to rape, he is accused of giving alcohol and drugs to a minor. Also a California crime.

For Samantha, the prosecution against Polanski becomes a traumatic experience. In her book she describes how she has to describe rape over and over again. “If I could decide today whether I would rather testify or be raped,” writes the adult Samantha Geimer: “I would choose rape.”

Polanski says she agreed

Polanski has been in custody and under psychiatric observation for a total of 42 days after his arrest. After a deal with the prosecutor, he admits sex with the 13-year-old, but contradicts the allegation of rape. To this day, Polanski claims that Samantha consented to sleep with him.

But the deal between defense and prosecution falls through. When Polanski faces a prison sentence of up to 50 years, he escapes. Via London he comes to Paris, where he still lives today. As a French citizen, he was not threatened with deportation to the USA. In September 2009 the case hit the headlines again. When Polanski travels to Zurich, he is arrested and placed under house arrest. The US authorities are demanding his extradition. Switzerland refuses. Polanski is allowed to return to France.

“At that time, not only was he arrested again, but me too,” writes Geimer. She escapes from her press-besieged home to Nevada. For years she has been campaigning for the case to be put aside, because that would also make her life easier.

Geimer and Polanski write each other emails

In her book Geimer finds apologetic words for Polanski: “Maybe not everyone will understand, but I never thought that he wanted to hurt me. He wanted me to enjoy it, ”she writes. “He was arrogant and quite aroused. But he wasn’t satisfied with my pain. “

Polanski himself has long apologized to his victim. According to a civil lawsuit, he is also said to have paid Geimer half a million dollars in damages. More than 36 years after she was raped, Geimer has been in contact with Polanski again. The two occasionally write each other e-mails. According to the author, they even exchanged views on the book. Polanski is said to have been concerned that the word “rape” might appear in the title.

There is only a close-up of her face on the book cover. The picture shows her as a 13 year old girl. Samantha Geimer claims to have done it with the self-timer, just before the day that would change her life forever.