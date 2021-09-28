Netflix: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler set a record with “Murder Mystery” – TV

Usually, Netflix doesn’t give out viewer numbers. This time the streaming service makes an exception.

With good reason, because there is a record to report: Almost 31 million households saw the comedy “Murder Mystery” in its first three days. This put the Netflix in-house production, which has been online since June 14, the best opening weekend of the streaming service. This was announced by a Netflix spokesman “Variety” with.

▶ ︎ What is the secret of crime comedy? Is “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer Aniston (50) and Adam Sandler (52) really THAT good? BILD takes a look at the most important film ingredients.

The story

Cop Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) have been married for 15 years. For the anniversary, he surprises his wife with a trip to Europe. On the plane, Audrey meets the sexy Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans). The Englishman invites her and Nick onto his uncle’s yacht. When he is murdered, the French inspector Laurent Delacroix (Dany Boon) follows on the heels of Nick and Audrey.

A crime comedy with Adam Sandler slapstick and moody sayings, crazy chases and also a murder that needs to be solved: There’s a lot going on in “Murder Mystery”, one surprising twist chases the next – but of course the bike won’t newly invented.









A moment ago you think you are in a cheap James Bond blend, then again in Agatha Christie’s crime classic “Murder on the Orient Express”. The “mystery” part of the film title is rather poor. But let’s be honest: Who expects a sophisticated suspense story in an Aniston-Sandler comedy?

The director

Director Kyle Newachek (35) may not be familiar to everyone. He has already made a name for himself in the comedy field, for example as the director of the TV show “Workaholics” (Comedy Central, 2011-2017).

The series was successful for seven seasons. The man knows what he’s doing.

The main actors

A team that has proven itself: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have already stood together in front of the camera for “My Invented Wife” (2011). The chemistry between the two stars is also the be-all and end-all in “Murder Mystery”: The bored couple who love and tease, hate and reconcile each other are simply fun.

Comedian Sandler recently no longer attracted many viewers to the cinemas – but all the more in front of the home screen. In 2015 and 2017, Netflix signed contracts for four films each with Adam Sandler. And Jennifer Aniston is still considered Hollywood’s nice girl next door – who can laugh at herself at times.

Conclusion

The crime comedy “Murder Mystery” may not be Netflix’s greatest stroke of genius. But the dream team of Aniston and Sandler make up for the bad story with a lot of charm. Now it’s your turn – is the film top or flop?

Vote here!