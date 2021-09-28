Meryl Streep: She meets Anna Wintour

For the 125th anniversary of Vogue, Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour met and chatted about topics such as feminism and Harvey Weinstein

In the comedy “The Devil Wears Prada”, Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 68, embodies the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour, 68, named Miranda Priestly. Now she met the real Anna Wintour and that on a very special occasion: Streep is on the cover of the anniversary issue of Vogue, which is why an interview was published yesterday.

Meryl Streep meets Anna Wintour



Among other things, “E! News” published the humorous interview, which begins with the famous scene from “The Devil Wears Prada”: Meryl Streep on the way to her office: employees hold the door for her, clear her way and take it away Boss off her coat. The subjects of the interview are Meryl’s upcoming film “The Post”, Harvey Weinstein, and the future of feminism. The ladies discussed the extent to which their new film is relevant if women want to keep making themselves heard. It also deals with problems that have become more important in today’s society: “ It’s about how difficult it is to speak out […] and to tell the truth and risk a great success with it. “

An intimidated Anna Wintour?



In the interview, Meryl Streep plays Wintour’s late friend Katharine Graham, who oversaw the Washington Post during the Watergate affair, which is said to have led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon, 81 (†). Anna said Graham were one of the most intimidating people she has ever met. When she asked Streep about the most challenging character she’s ever played, they both laughed because she was thinking of a very specific person …









Conversation about Harvey Weinstein



Another important topic that Streep and Wintour discussed is the Weinstein scandal. Meryl said she speaks about it with her three daughters at all times. “[…] You are putting them in danger if you do not inform them about the looks of men and how it works with young girls, “says Streep. She firmly believes that all the attention to the issue of” behavior in the workplace “raises the feminist agenda will progress.

Met Gala in retrospect The bizarre looks of the fashion event



21 images

Our video recommendation on the topic of feminism:





Alice Beller

Gala