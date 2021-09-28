Marvel makes fans go crazy – New trailer for “Eternals” with Angelina Jolie and “GoT” stars!

The next Marvel hit “Eternals” should appear this November. Two “Game Of Thrones” stars will also be there!
New York – Bombastic! There is hardly any other way to describe the trailer for the new Marvel masterpiece “Eternals”. Numerous stars like Angelina Jolie (45, “Maleficent”) or Salma Hayek (54, “Frida”) are also there. Also two well-known actors from “Game Of Thrones” (GoT)!
Marvel Studios let the hearts of fans explode on Monday. A trailer of more than two minutes for the upcoming hit “Eternals” hit YouTube like a bomb!
Within a few hours there were more than five million views, half a million likes and above all one opinion: “Eternals” will be super good!
This is not only suggested by the spectacular effects, fast-paced action, elaborate costumes or the epic music of the trailer. The presented actors are tough too. In addition to the ones mentioned above, the following are also included:
- Richard Madden (34, role of Robb Stark in “Game Of Thrones”)
- Gemma Chan (38, “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”)
- Kit Harington (34, role of Jon Snow in “Game Of Thrones”)
- Kumail Nanjiani (43, “Central Intelligence”)
And they will all embody the newly introduced superheroes in the Marvel Universe!
“Eternals” is staged around the heroes of the same name by the director Chloé Zhao (39), who recently won her first Oscar for “Nomadland”.
So far, there are already 23 superhero films in the Marvel universe. Countless series such as “Wanda Vision” or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are not counted. What is “Eternals” about now?
To the story: The Eternals are an alien race with superhuman abilities created by the Celestials. They have been living undiscovered among people for thousands of years.
But now a threat forces the heroes to reveal their identities in order to fight for peace. Your opponents are the alien race Deviants.
The film is due to hit cinemas in Germany on November 4th. By the way: “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” appear right before that.
“Eternals” will be the 26th movie in the Marvel universe.
Cover photo: Image montage: Grant Pollard / Invision / AP / dpa, Twitter / marvelstudios, HBO