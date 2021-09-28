Ethereum: Snoop Dogg Spends $ 3.9 Million!

Snoop Doggs The buying frenzy of non-fungible tokens continues unabated: The prominent rap star acquired an NFT from XCOPY for almost $ 3.9 million.

What happened

Snoop Dogg paid 1300 ETH for XCOPYs NFT artwork titled “Some A ** hole” on the SuperRare marketplace.

See also: How to buy Ethereum (ETH)

At press time, ETH was trading 6.01% lower at $ 2,950.11, bringing the digital artwork to $ 3.8 million. The artist bought the NFT under the pseudonym “Cozomo de Medici” and later tweeted under the same pseudonym.

Should Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth joining Tesla?



Welcome “Any Asshole” to the Medici Mansion. Let’s hope he’s polite at Nun’s Sunday dinner 🙂 I’m honoured, @XCOPYARTs 1st published character piece & # 7 Mint on @SuperRare to acquire. Grace to Maestro @ 2Yeahyeah for a smooth transaction & @ Anonymoux2311 for wise leadership ~ CdM https://t.co/lDFgHLqVrk





Get a free PDF report on Tesla: Download here for free

– Cozomo de ‘Medici (@CozomoMedici) September 27, 2021

Why it matters

Snoop Dogg has been collecting NFTs since August. His collection includes 9 crypto punks, with the most valuable piece being worth nearly $ 4.6 million. In April, the rap legend also put some of his own NFTs up for sale in a collection called “A Journey with the Dogg”.

At that time, Snoop Dogg said that he was by the side of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk would smoke one of the coins “on the moon”. His comments came after Musk said he would Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to bring to the moon.

Photo: Courtesy of NRK P3