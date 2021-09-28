Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Ethereum: Snoop Dogg Spends $ 3.9 Million!

By Hasan Sheikh
Snoop Doggs The buying frenzy of non-fungible tokens continues unabated: The prominent rap star acquired an NFT from XCOPY for almost $ 3.9 million.

What happened

Snoop Dogg paid 1300 ETH for XCOPYs NFT artwork titled “Some A ** hole” on the SuperRare marketplace.
At press time, ETH was trading 6.01% lower at $ 2,950.11, bringing the digital artwork to $ 3.8 million. The artist bought the NFT under the pseudonym “Cozomo de Medici” and later tweeted under the same pseudonym.

Why it matters

Snoop Dogg has been collecting NFTs since August. His collection includes 9 crypto punks, with the most valuable piece being worth nearly $ 4.6 million. In April, the rap legend also put some of his own NFTs up for sale in a collection called “A Journey with the Dogg”.

At that time, Snoop Dogg said that he was by the side of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk would smoke one of the coins “on the moon”. His comments came after Musk said he would Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to bring to the moon.

Photo: Courtesy of NRK P3

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
