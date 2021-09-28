Ethereum: Giant miner Sparkpool switches off

The China-based Ethereum mining pool Sparkpool has so far alternated with the similarly sized Ethermine at the top of ether mining. Sparkpool will now cease operations on September 30th.

It’s nothing less than a bang in Ethereum mining: The Sparkpool mining pool, which is sometimes number one and sometimes number two, with a current mining performance of 22 percent of the global hashrate, will cease operations at the end of this week. This is a measure that Sparkpool claims to be forced to take due to the tightened regulatory provisions in China.

China tightens anti-crypto line

Last Friday, a new statement from the Chinese central bank caused unrest. It announced tightened action against crypto service providers. In the international media, the tightening was interpreted as a final ban on crypto in China and for the Chinese.

The Chinese government had already searched province after province for miners in the summer and ultimately turned off the power to industry. Mining pools were only moderately affected by this because they are virtual mining facilities with tens of thousands of participants that are networked via a digital platform.

After the renewed tightening, it is apparently too hot for Sparkpool, which is based in Hangzhoiu, China, just under 200 kilometers southwest of Shanghai. The pool had already stopped its services on the Chinese mainland last Friday.









On Monday evening, Sparkpool announced that the decision had been taken to completely cease operations internationally and for all users from the end of September 2021. Last but not least, the miner’s money on the platform should also be protected. According to Miningpoolstats, the service wants to provide more than 68,000 miners with further information on the modalities of the shutdown.

For example, the question to be clarified is how to deal with credits that have not yet reached the payout threshold that is actually valid. Apart from possible delays due to processing problems, it is currently planned to shut down Sparkpool on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CNST (Chinese Standard Time). Then it will be 2 p.m. in Europe.

One of the mining veterans disappears

Sparkpool was founded in 2015 and has been in operation since 2016. This makes it one of the longest running Ethereum mining pools in the world. The service has so far also offered pools for two other proof-of-work blockchains, Beam and Nervos, which will be shut down at the same time as the Ethereum pool.

Although the new statements from the Chinese government basically only underline the People’s Republic’s formal crypto ban, which has existed since 2017, crypto service providers based in China are reacting much more sensitively than before. They apparently expect that the authorities will now significantly tighten the previously rather lax handling of the existing ban.