Tuesday, September 28, 2021
“A Quiet Place 2” in the 4K UHD Steelbook can be pre-ordered again at Amazon.de

By Arjun Sethi
UPDATE: In three days it will be time, then “A Quiet Place 2” will appear in our home theater. The release takes place, among other things, in a limited 4K UHD steelbook (plus Blu-ray), which can currently be pre-ordered from Amazon.de!

English original sound viewers can look forward to a Dolby Atmos and a Dolby TrueHD 7.1 track on 4K and HD discs, while German viewers have to make do with a normal Dolby Digital 5.1 track. The Blu-ray has several extras for the film: The director’s diary: The shooting with John Krasinski; Pulling back the Curtain – curtain up; Regan’s Journey – Regan’s Journey; Marina Survival and Noticeable Disruption: Visual Effects and Sound Design. The 4K image is supported by Dolby Vision and HDR10.




Also with “A Quiet Place 2 – Off the Path”Led all-rounder John Krasinski (“Jack Ryan” and “The Office”) again directed and was also responsible for the script and as producer. The female lead is also featured in this sequel to Emily Blunt (“Sicario”), who won the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress for the first part. At her side this time are among others the “Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou (“Guardians of the Galaxy”). The two young talents Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe slip back into their roles as children of the Abbott family.

