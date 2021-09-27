Monday, September 27, 2021
Solana, Terra, Fantom and Avalanche beat Ether By Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – is no longer the only Layer 1 smart contract platform. While the pioneer in this area is struggling with high network utilization, long transaction times and rising fees, competitors are increasingly falling into the limelight. They are quick, efficient and inexpensive.

For this reason, it is no wonder that,, and have continuously expanded their market capitalization over the past few months, while Ether is more or less on the spot.

Solana in particular is enjoying increasing popularity, which is not least due to the Wormhole project. This ensures interoperability with the Ethereum network. So it’s not a big problem to port dApps that were developed on Ethereum to Solana.

The DeFi protocol Trader Joe recently made a name for itself on the Avalanche network. Although the mood on the cryptocurrency market has been subdued over the past seven days, the token for this project has increased in value by more than 50 percent.

Whether Ethereum really has to surrender market share to the emerging blockchains in the medium to long term ultimately depends on how quickly Ethereum 2.0 becomes a reality. The scalability associated with this upgrade would mean that some of the small blockchains will have little or no advantage over Ethereum.

Ethereum technical levels

Ethereum is currently recording a gain of 2.89 percent at an ETH price of $ 3,114, while its market capitalization is $ 362 billion.

The daily chart shows how it rebounded from the recent lows of $ 2,659. The 50 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from 1720 dollars to 4024 dollars) of 2872 dollars was overcome on a daily closing price basis.




The 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 3,143 will be tested for the second time today and should it come to a daily closing price above it, the door will open for gains towards the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 3,480.

If this does not succeed, however, we have to be prepared to test the 50 percent retracement of $ 2,872 again.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
