Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi becomes the new star with the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is already becoming an influencer!

09/27/2021 7:41 pm

On Kylie’s latest Instagram post, it quickly becomes clear: her daughter Stormi is the new star in the Kardashian sky. The capable mother-daughter team has now teamed up for the new care line Kylie Baby and walks through the new promotional video in a sweet powdered sugar clip.

Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter Stormi on Instagram earlier this week and promptly earned 20 million likes. Not bad!

The three-year-old is well on the way to following in the footsteps of her famous mom. Ever since she became known overnight in “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, she has been one of the most successful self-promoters and entrepreneurs in the world. Now she’s launching hers vegan Kylie baby care line and the model is, of course: Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

Stormi already has her own office?

Looks like Stormi Webster already knows exactly how things are going in Hollywood. She supposedly already has her own office and performed like an old pro in mom’s new Insta clip. She’s sure to have copied that from Mutti, who reveals in the latest Vogue interview how she gets her family and job under one roof.

The popular 73-question series of the online edition of the US fashion bible starts with sweet Stormi, who opens the door of the Jenner mansion for the film team before mom Kylie takes over and proudly presents her baby bump.

Mother-daughter: a good team

“I just had an ultrasound appointment,” Jenner greets the Vogue team and invites them in in a bustier top with an open jacket over it. She is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. That’s one of the many details Jenner reveals during the grande tour of her LA home. She talks about motherhood, how she built a successful empire and that her current pregnancy cravings are “Frozen Yogurt and In-N-Out, always”. On the way through the garden you pass Grandma Kris Jenner and a wildly rocking Stormi, who supposedly prefers to stand in Mama’s shoe closet. For the heels in the current commercial, however, the little madame is still a little too young …

Advertising like in wonderland

On Friday, the mother-daughter team presented in a commercial as sweet as the cotton candy that the two nibble together in the clip. The Kylie Baby line consists of vegan skin and hair care products for babies and toddlers.

The collection, which will be available from September 28th, consists of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and soap. Kylie Baby is the latest addition to Jenner’s growing empire, which also includes Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and their recently launched swimwear line, Kylie Swim. (JH)

