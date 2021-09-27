Monday, September 27, 2021
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi becomes the new star with the Kardashians

By Arjun Sethi
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is already becoming an influencer!

On Kylie’s latest Instagram post, it quickly becomes clear: her daughter Stormi is the new star in the Kardashian sky. The capable mother-daughter team has now teamed up for the new care line Kylie Baby and walks through the new promotional video in a sweet powdered sugar clip.

Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter Stormi on Instagram earlier this week and promptly earned 20 million likes. Not bad!

The three-year-old is well on the way to following in the footsteps of her famous mom. Ever since she became known overnight in “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, she has been one of the most successful self-promoters and entrepreneurs in the world. Now she’s launching hers vegan Kylie baby care line and the model is, of course: Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

