Keanu Reeves gambled it and is thrilled

Keanu Reeves, who takes on a leading role in Cyberpunk 2077, has already played the new role-playing game from CD Projekt Red. His conclusion so far: The actor is thrilled.
Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to actually appear with no further postponements. This is not only indicated by a slide in the current financial report from CD Projekt Red and leaked game scenes from the first 20 minutes of the finished game, but also a statement by Keanu Reeves.
Keanu Reeves is currently playing cyberpunk, but is not through yet
Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
“He played the game. But as far as I know, he hasn’t finished yet. So, he definitely plays it and he loves it.“
Even if Reeves is unlikely to say anything bad about a game that he makes a lot of money from himself through his own performance, the actor’s statement gives hope that something big awaits us. Keanu Reeves practically playing himself – that’s a pretty strange idea. So he must be having a lot of fun meeting a character who looks and speaks like himself.
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most ambitious and most anticipated gaming projects of 2020. Whether the role-playing game can meet the high expectations of the hyped fans remains to be seen. We hope for the best and will report in detail when the title launches on December 10, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
