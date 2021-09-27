Kaia Gerber + Jacob Elordi: first red carpet appearance as a couple

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have made their red carpet debut. The two fell in love at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Model Kaia Gerber, 20, and actor Jacob Elordi, 24, are said to have been a couple for around a year. Now the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 55, appeared for the first time with her boyfriend on the red carpet. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the young couple attended the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. At the Met Gala in New York about two weeks ago, the 20-year-old appeared unaccompanied.









Kaia Gerber: Elegant appearance with Jacob Elordi



Kaia and the “The Kissing Booth” actor were not only the eye-catchers of the evening because of their first appearance together. The young model shone in a floor-length, champagne-colored “Céline” dress, her boyfriend opted for a classic black suit with a bow tie, also from the luxury brand. Although other celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Halle Berry, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Hudson were also present at the gala, the photographers only had eyes for the model and the actor, who posed for the cameras in love.

Kaia Gerber + Jacob Elordi © Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Back in November of last year, Kaia made her relationship with Jacob more or less official by posting photos of their Halloween costumes together. For Jacob’s birthday in the summer of 2021, she then posted a snapshot of her loved one in bed. Just recently, the two of them were on a love holiday in Mexico – with Kaia’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, 59.

Source used: vip.de, dailymail.co.uk

leg

Gala