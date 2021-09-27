Jack Nicholson: Does he have Alzheimer’s?

Shock for Hollywood star Jack Nicholson. Allegedly the actor suffers from Alzheimer’s and is therefore withdrawing more and more from the public

With twelve Oscar nominations, three golden boys and almost 100 films in a career spanning over 50 years, Hollywood veteran Jack Nicholson, 77, is one of the most successful actors ever. But since his last strip “How do you know that it’s love” from 2010, it has become quiet around the 77-year-old.









Last year, Nicholson quietly made a decision to retire. “Jack has problems with his memory and difficulty remembering his lyrics,” an insider told “RadarOnline” at the time. There was no cause for concern. But the actor’s condition seems more serious than feared. As the “National Enquirer” now reported that the “Shining” star has withdrawn completely from the public, now rarely leaves his property on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, and when he does, he looks confused and disoriented.

Nicholson allegedly does not want to admit the disease, downright denying it. “Say the A word to Jack and he’ll throw swear words at you. He doesn’t want to hear it. All he’ll say is, ‘Live the life I’ve lived for the last 40 years and then try ‘To remind you of every damn detail,’ “said an acquaintance close to the Oscar winner.

