Billie Eilish: Fans expose the singer’s scam after a Grammy win

On Monday night, the coveted Grammys were once again awarded in the USA. One of the beaming winners was Billie Eilish, who won the trophy in the “Best Shot” category for the second time in a row. The 19-year-old also attracted attention again with her extraordinary acceptance speech. This was namely under the sign of a competitor of Eilish: Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Everything I Wanted” interpreter received applause from many fans on social networks, while others found the announcement a bit embarrassing. What was striking, however: Not for the first time, Billie put another artist at the center of her speech at the Grammys.

Billie Eilish bows to her Grammy competitors

Megan Thee Stallion was also nominated for “Best Recording” at this year’s Grammys with the song “Savage”, which she recorded with Beyoncé. When Billie Eilish finally accepted the award, she turned directly to the rapper and said:

“Megan, I wanted to write a speech about how much you deserve this. But then I thought: No chance that they will choose me.”

But that didn’t stop there, because most of Billie’s speech actually revolved around Megan. “Can we just clap for Megan Thee Stallion?” She demanded at the end.

Some viewers experienced a little déjà-vu at the point, because in 2020 it was Ariana Grande who Billie Eilish explicitly highlighted in her speech at the time. At the time, the singer stated: “I just want to say, I think Ariana Grande deserves this.”

The star seems to prefer celebrating others for their achievements rather than pushing herself to the fore. This is exactly what is extremely popular with numerous fans on Twitter. Emotional tear emojis are now also posted here.

Even VH1 applauded Billie’s hymn to Megan Thee Stallion. “That’s the energy we like to see”, cheered those responsible on the official Twitter account.

Billie Eilish has also received criticism

Although the positive opinions on Billie’s stage appearance on the Internet seem to predominate, there were also one or the other viewer who found the address a little strange.

One user also notes, for example, that the moment could have been ambivalent, especially for Megan, especially since Billie dragged her praise out quite a bit. “Unpleasant and embarrassing” is then the verdict.

In fact, Megan briefly held her hands in front of her face when Billie made her appearance. Perhaps, like many fans in front of the TV, she was simply moved by the words of her colleague, but of course it is also possible that the moment was a bit embarrassing for her.

