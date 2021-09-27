Monday, September 27, 2021
After Selena Gomez: The Weeknd, Angelina Jolie grabs

By Arjun Sethi
For the second time, the superstars were photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Date night?
Photos that brought The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie together were uploaded for the first time in July 2021. Strictly speaking, it was about a date night, which is said to have taken place in the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The Canadian singer and the mother of six are said to have dined together and left the Italian restaurant shortly afterwards:

Make no secret of it
A good 2.5 months have now passed and The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have met again for a dinner date at the renowned Italian restaurant in the City of Angels. This time, however, they made no secret of it and left the bar together. And this time, too, there was a thunderstorm of flashlights and various postings on the net.




The curious thing about it? While both celebrities had gone to Giorgio Baldi separately, a few hours later they got into the same car together and drove away:

What is going on there?
Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd really a couple? Fans cannot imagine the coup and meanwhile speculate about what the mother of six and the Canadian have in common.

Meanwhile, there is no official statement from the musician, who was last with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
