A hammer for Hollywood: “Thor” premiere with Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth – Berlin

The question of whether a hammer or a machete is the better weapon has to be decided on a case-by-case basis. Because if someone is already called Thor, no one will want to push a knife into his hand. And if someone hears the name machete, the choice of weapons is obvious anyway.

Berlin, look forward to it! Hammer or machete – that is no longer the question, at least not these days for all those who like to watch the tatters fly and all kinds of percussion and cutting instruments do their work. On Sunday evening the German premiere of “Thor – The Dark Kingdom” took place in the Cinestar at Potsdamer Platz, the second episode of the film adaptation of the Marvel comics about Thor, the son of the gods, who once again sees earth and universe threatened by dark forces and has to strike powerfully. to prevent their end.

"Thor – The Dark Kingdom" celebrates its premiere at Potsdamer Platz

Portman causes a stir in the Schiller Theater

Chris Hemsworth plays the blond warrior and Natalie Portman is Thor’s great love Jane Foster and his beautiful companion. She was able to gain experience with the universe in the “Star Wars” saga, of course in the fabulous future, not in the mythical past. Third in the league is Thor’s brother Loki, played again by Tom Hiddleston, who walked the red carpet with the dream couple, supported by director Alan Taylor and producers Louis D’Esposito and Kevin Feige. At the same time, the reopening of the renovated hall was celebrated in the neighboring Imax cinema with “Thor”. He has been given a new screen, almost 500 square meters in size – as they say, “the largest screen in Berlin”.









Natalie Portman had already caused a sensation the evening before as a guest at the Berlin premiere of the ballet “Sacre du Printemps”, which was rehearsed by choreographer Sasha Waltz, in the Schiller Theater. A murmur went through the foyer when she and her husband, the designated Parisian ballet director Benjamin Millepied, appeared before the performance and then had a long chat with Waltz’s husband Jochen Sandig. To a certain extent she is also a professional woman, after all she was rewarded with an Oscar for her role in “Black Swan”. The two got to know each other while filming in 2009.

“Machete Kills” in the Cubix at Alexanderplatz

So if the beautiful Natalie came with her, Machete would come all alone, and not to a German, European or even world premiere, but rather only to a movie evening dubbed a “fan screening” with main actor Danny Trejo as guest of honor. Strictly speaking, his solid film hero has already made his third cinema appearance with “Machete Kills”. Originally, the character of director Robert Rodriguez was only seen in a trailer for a non-existent film, as part of the opening act for “Planet Terror”. Because the audience liked the appetizer so much, Rodriguez decided to shoot the film after all. The result was the shocker “machete” around a former Mexican federal agent who is embroiled in a story about drugs, illegal immigrants and corrupt politicians, but whose potential for conflict he knows how to resolve in a brutal way. This time things are likely to be even more hair-raising, as the election of Danny Trejo’s colleagues suggests, who unfortunately will not be present at the screening on Wednesday evening in the Cubix Filmpalast near Alexanderplatz: Mel Gibson as a weird arms dealer with an omnipotent fantasy – and Charlie Sheen as US President !