$ 23.6 million fee for a $ 100,000 transaction

It is the highest transaction fee ever paid. The Bitfinex crypto exchange paid $ 23.6 million in fees on Monday afternoon for the $ 100,000 worth of Tether’s movement.

On Monday at 1:10 p.m. Central European Time, the hearts of some people who were involved in a transaction initiated by the Bitfinex crypto exchange were likely to have slipped in their pants. An amount of 100,000 tether sent from one of the Bitfinex main wallets should reach a wallet of the Defi-exchange Deversifi, which was spun off from Bitfinex two years ago. That also succeeded.

Record fee was a mistake

However, at an extremely high price. According to Etherscan, the miner who carried out the transaction was credited with $ 23.6 million. Deversifi confirmed this on Twitter: “On September 27th at 11:10 UTC a deposit transaction was carried out via a hardware wallet from the main user interface of DeversiFi with an incorrectly high gas fee.”









Recommended editorial content Here you can find external content from Twitter, Inc., which complement our editorial offer on t3n.de. By clicking on “Show content” you agree that we can send you content from Twitter, Inc. may display on our pages. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms.



View content Note on data protection Unfortunately, something went wrong… This is where you will usually find external content from Twitter, Inc., however we could not get your consent settings.

Reload the page or adjust your consent settings manually.

Manage privacy settings



It also said that Deversifi is currently investigating how this incident could come about. Deversifi customer funds are not at risk. Nobody needs to be restless. The operation is also not endangered. It is a purely internal problem.

Recommended editorial content Here you can find external content from Twitter, Inc., which complement our editorial offer on t3n.de. By clicking on “Show content” you agree that we can send you content from Twitter, Inc. may display on our pages. Personal data can be transmitted to third-party platforms.



View content Note on data protection Unfortunately, something went wrong… This is where you will usually find external content from Twitter, Inc., however we could not get your consent settings.

Reload the page or adjust your consent settings manually.

Manage privacy settings



Users cannot hide their glee under the tweets. One writes that the fee definitely led to an express processing of the transaction. Otherwise little is known.

Don’t miss anything: Subscribe to the t3n newsletter! 💌

Unfortunately, there was a problem submitting the form. Please try again. Please enter a valid e-mail address. Note on the newsletter & data protection Almost finished! Please click on the link in the confirmation email to complete your registration. Would you like more information about the newsletter? Find out more now

Background largely unclear

It is clear that the transaction is one that was initiated from a smart contract. As reported by The Block, the transaction was contained in a block mined by an unknown Ethereum miner who was in the top 10 miners by mined blocks for the past seven days.

In addition to the top 10 ranking of the miner, the transaction fee should also be a top spot. At least so far no higher fee has become known. Most recently, two transactions in June, for which a total of around five million dollars were paid, caused a sensation. Ultimately, there was a hack behind it.