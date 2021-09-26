You have to see these 5 – wmn

It’s not long until Halloween. For this reason we have from wmn a couple Vampire movies selected that you can already see to get in the mood for the scariest of all celebrations.

These vampire movies are waiting for you

Vampire movies – that’s why they’re so popular

Originally, vampires were considered blood-sucking monsters that everyone was afraid of. These days, however, vampires are not always seen as such princely horror characters at. In film and television, but also in all books, vampires are often depicted as sex symbols. So it’s no wonder that vampires are so incredibly popular to this day.

The former horror creatures are also depicted in very different ways in vampire films, so that viewers can enjoy different vampire characters again and again.

Vampire films often have more than just horror and horror. Credit: imago images / Westend61

Vampire Movies: These are our top 5

So that you too can examine the diversity of the representation of vampires in films, we have here a list with ours Five Favorite Vampire Movies Made:

1. We are the night

With We Are the Night we also have a German vampire film in our list. The criticism of this film was very mixed after it was released in 2010: Many complained that the film did not add anything new to the genre of vampire films.

But we find that We Are the Night nevertheless around a very worth seeing film acts. After all, Caroline Herfurth, Nina Hoss and Jennifer Ulrich play three vampires in this film who together make Berlin’s nightlife unsafe. This film can be seen on both Netflix as well as at Amazon Prime and Sky.

2. Interview with a vampire

The film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Anne Rice was not only recently remarkable because of its Cast consisting of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Antonio Banderas a real hit movie in 1994.

The ancient vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Tom Cruise, tells a journalist about his life and in a hotel room looks back on centuries of his life. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, but ultimately won none. The movie Interview with a vampire can you look at at the moment Amazon Prime lend.

3. Only Lovers Left Alive

The next film on our list is really a beautiful, funny and at the same time melancholy vampire film. At the center of the film Only Lovers Left Alive directed by Jim Jarmusch is the vampire and rock musician Adam, played by Tom Hiddleston.









Adam is already leading a long-distance relationship with the vampire Eve, played by Tilda Swinton, for centuries. When Eve visits Adam in his hometown of Detroit, Adam’s little sister Ava poses a number of challenges and complications arise. But not only the plot and the actors were well chosen for this film, the soundtrack is also really gripping. You can currently rent the film on Amazon Prime.

4. Twilight

For many they are Twilight Films have long since ceased to be relevant and opinions on the film series are still divided, but we couldn’t fail to include these modern vampire films on our list.

The films not only caused a real vampire hype in 2008, they were also the breakthrough in Hollywood for actress Kristen Stewart. But they are also with other actors like Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner Twilight Films are definitely a must-watch for all vampire fans.

But be careful, this is not a typical horror film, but rather a romantic offshoot. Twilight even won five awards at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards. You can currently watch all five films in the Twilight series Netflix stream.

5. Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a horror film and at the same time a love drama from 1992. The film is still considered the Most accurate film adaptation of the novel Dracula by the Irish writer Bram Stoker and surpasses many other film adaptations of the novel in this respect.

But actors like Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder also make him so incredibly unique. Bram Stoker’s Dracula also won three Academy Awards in the categories of Best Costume, Best Sound Editing and Best Make-up. Thematically, the story of the typically terrifying vampire is taken up again. So if you are interested in this classic, you can currently open it Netflix stream.

Vampire movies aren’t always just scary

So watching vampire films is almost always worth it, especially because there are so many different ones. Whether you like horror or romantic films, with the Vampire films on our list you are well prepared for your mental Halloween preparations. Have fun!

