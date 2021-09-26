Why Steven Spielberg’s sequel broke up

Indiana Jones 5 should have been in theaters long ago. When Disney announced the sequel with Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg at the time, a start in the summer of 2019 was targeted. In the end we did the shooting for this film never started. Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones 5 is dead. Instead, James Mangold takes over the direction.

But how did it come to this? Steven Spielberg is not just one of them most capable directorswho are currently working in Hollywood, but also knows the subject very well. He has been the director of all Indiana Jones films to date. If anyone can send the legendary archaeologist on a new adventure, it is him.

The many hurdles of Spielberg’s Indiana Jones 5

Contrary to the original key data, Indiana Jones 5 was supposed to be a never-ending story Delays and postponements until the director himself turned his back on the project. Screenwriter David Koepp explains the collapse of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones 5 Den of Geek as follows.









I have a couple of different versions [von Indiana Jones 5] with Steven [Spielberg] Tried and there were a few good things, but also a few things that didn’t work. Happens. It was just very difficult, all the different elements – Steven, Harrison [Ford]Bringing the script and Disney together.

Koepp describes the change of direction as the moment that Indiana Jones 5 collapsed. With the commitment of James Mangold, he, as a screenwriter, has also decided to say goodbye to the project: “I think the last thing a new director needs is his predecessor’s screenwriter.”

Indiana Jones 5: No Displeasure Behind the Scenes

However, there was no displeasure behind the scenes. As David Koepp describes in the Den of Geek interview, he had one friendly conversation with James Mangold, with whom the two creative minds agreed on the state of affairs. Indiana Jones 5 is now being completely turned inside out – without Steven Spielberg and David Koepp.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently in theatrical release for the July 28, 2022 planned. In light of recent events (both the effects of the corona pandemic and the production delays), however, we shouldn’t assume that this is the final date for the cinema release.

Do you think James Mangold can make a worthy Indiana Jones sequel?