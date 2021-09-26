The eleven best films today: “Till Eulenspiegel” with Jacob Matschenz

Sunday has it all! Jacob Matschenz, Barbara Auer and Johnny Depp do the honors and entertain you with an adventure film, a crime series or a pirate film. Find out here when and where you can see the feature film tips.

With the film tips of the day from news.de you are well informed today, regardless of whether it is a SciFi comic film, a fairy tale film or a pirate film: We have again selected eleven films from the TV program for you so that you can only get the best this Sunday get to see. Well-known actors and actresses such as Chris Hemsworth, Kevin Costner, Barbara Auer and Nadin Matthews await you. The films that you shouldn’t miss today can be found with the TV recommendations from news.de.

Romantic adventure film: “Till Eulenspiegel” with Jacob Matschenz and Anna Bederke (8:15 pm on 3sat)

Till Eulenspiegel faces the greatest challenge of his life when he competes against the mayor of Lübeck, Klaas Wüllenwever, to free his childhood sweetheart Kathrin. She was locked in Wüllenwever’s dungeon, and it’s Till’s fault. Pursued by the henchmen of his powerful opponent, Till takes care of Kathrin’s daughter Marie – at first reluctantly, then increasingly in agreement – and thus takes on responsibility. The erratic, spontaneous fool is doing something with it that he actually shies away from like the devil does holy water.

This adventure film by Christian Theede with Jacob Matschenz as Till Eulenspiegel, Anna Bederke as Kathrin Lüdinghusen, Jule Hermann as Marie Lüdinghusen, Devid Striesow as Mayor Klaas Wüllenwever, Peter Jordan as Johann Johannsen and Sebastian Kaufmane as Soldier Leo promises a delicious, rousing humor for 115 minutes Action, heartwarming romance and overwhelming tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Humorous crime series: “Nachtschicht” with Barbara Auer and Armin Rohde (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

The KDD team is investigating the murder of a police chief. At the Polish border, strangers had been stopped by a patrol car because of excessive speed. They then shot a police officer. Witnesses saw a minibus and testified that there were foreigners on the bus, probably refugees from Africa. The empty vehicle is later found in a Hamburg multi-storey car park. Lisa Brenner and Yannick Kruse make their way to a refugee shelter run by Olga König, an old friend of Lisa.

This crime series by Lars Becker with Barbara Auer as Lisa Brenner, Armin Rohde as Erichsen, Minh-Khai Phan-Thi as Mimi Hu, Christoph Letkowski as Yannick Kruse, Özgür Karadeniz as Ömer Kaplan and Maja Maranow as Olga König promises delicious humor for 90 minutes , rousing action, heartwarming romance and exciting tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Pirate film: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” with Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem (8:15 pm on Sat.1)

Jack’s back – in what is now his fifth adventure: the barbaric Captain Salazar manages to free himself from the devil’s triangle. He swears merciless revenge and wants to kill all pirates still alive – especially Captain Jack Sparrow. His only way to defeat Salazar is to get his hands on the trident of Poseidon, which gives him rulership over the seven seas. But to do this, he has to ally himself with his archenemy Barbossa.

Pirate film by Joachim Rønning with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Javier Bardem as Captain Armando Salazar, Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs promises delicious humor for 160 minutes, Intoxicating action, heartwarming romance and captivating suspense.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

SciFi film: “Captain Marvel” with Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson (8:15 pm on Pro7)

Brie Larson proves full woman power in the 21st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Vers, the Kree soldier, is stranded on earth and has to fight the alien Skrulls there. After initial difficulties, she teamed up with the young SHIELD agent Nick Fury and soon found out that she actually came from the planet that she now had to save. Together with old friends and new allies, she embarks on a dangerous mission.

This SciFi film by Anna Boden with Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos / Keller, Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, Mckenna Grace as the young Carol Danvers and Annette Bening as Supreme Intelligence / Dr. Wendy Lawson / Mar-Vell promises 155 minutes of entertainment.

Romantic comedy: “How to Be Single” with Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson (8:15 pm on RTL2)

After a long relationship, Alice has to learn how to be single in the New York nightlife.

This Christian Ditter comedy starred Dakota Johnson as Alice, Rebel Wilson as Robin, Alison Brie as Lucy, Leslie Mann as Meg, Damon Wayans Jr. as David and Anders Holm as Tom promises delicious humor, heartwarming romance, terrifying tension and erotic scenes for 130 minutes.









tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐ eroticism: ⭐

Action film: “The incorruptible” with Kevin Costner and Sean Connery (8:30 pm on Arte)

In Chicago in the 30s: the Mafioso Al Capone rules the city. Eliot Ness puts together a small special unit to finally put an end to the dreaded gang boss. Ness also does not allow himself to be beaten by a few failures at the beginning, because he soon knows the reason for them: Al Capone pays a lot of civil servants and high-ranking police officers to be able to go about his business undisturbed. But Ness puts an end to that too.

This action film from Brian de Palma, starring Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness, Sean Connery as Jim Malone, Charles Martin Smith as Oscar Wallace, Robert De Niro as Al Capone, Andy García as George Stone and Patricia Clarkson as Catherine Ness, promises 115 minutes of entertainment.

Romantic fairy tale film: “The Cold Heart” with Frederick Lau and Henriette Confurius (10:10 pm on 3sat)

The penniless charcoal burner Peter Munk lives in the depths of the Black Forest. He dreams of a life with the beautiful Lisbeth. Their father only allows a wedding for a price of 500 guilders. In order to get rich quickly and thus win the lady of his heart, Peter enters into a diabolical pact with the Dutchman Michel: he sells his heart and has a stone used instead.

This fairy tale film by Johannes Naber with Frederick Lau as Peter Munk, Henriette Confurius as Lisbeth, David Schütter as Bastian, Moritz Bleibtreu as Michel, Milan Peschel as the little man made of glass and André Hennicke as Jakob Munk promises loving romance and exciting tension for 115 minutes .

tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Exciting SciFi comic adaptation: “Thor” with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (10:50 pm on Pro7)

Thor, the god of thunder, is banished to earth as a punishment for his hot-headedness. There he is completely lost – until the young astrophysicist Jane Foster takes care of him.

This SciFi comic adaptation by Kenneth Branagh with Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tom Hiddleston as Loki Laufeyson, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Stellan Skarsgård as Erik Selvig and Colm Feore as King Laufey promises 135 minutes of rousing action, loving Romance and overwhelming tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Humorous action film: “Skyscraper” with Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell (23:35 on RTL)

After losing a leg, former FBI agent Will Sawyer works as security chief in Hong Kong’s tallest skyscraper, where he also lives with his family. When a fire breaks out on the 96th floor of the building, for which Will is blamed, he does everything in his power to save his family, threatened by the flames, and to bring down the real arsonist.

This action film by Rawson Marshall Thurber with Dwayne Johnson as Will Sawyer, Neve Campbell as Sarah Sawyer, Pablo Schreiber as Ben, Noah Taylor as Mr. Pierce, Kevin Rankin as Ray and Chin Han as Zhao Ming Zhi promises 110 minutes of delicious humor, rousing Action, loving romance and nerve-wracking tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Drama: “Die Rüden” with Nadin Matthews and Ibrahim Al-Kalil (23:50 on ARD)

Four convicted violent criminals, three extremely vicious dogs and a woman who is ready to fight against helpless institutions and the cycle of violence. But above all against your own doubts about salvation from evil. “Die Rüden” leads to the heart of a darkness that today is described as toxic masculinity. And lights it up: In an arena made of dark, scarred concrete, four young violent criminals meet three belligerent dogs with metal muzzles.

This drama by Connie Walter with Nadin Matthews as Lu, Ibrahim Al-Kalil as Ali, Konstantin-Philippe Benedikt as Volker, Ali Khalil as Adam, Marcel Andrée as Lukas and Sabine Winterfeldt as Ms. Mischlick promises 98 minutes of entertainment.

Crime: “Kommissar Beck” with Peter Haber and Mikael Persbrandt (01:10 on ZDF)

The gangster Zlatko is murdered in his home and in front of his family. Zlatko’s wife Charlotta and her father Berti move into the group of suspects. The fact that Gunvald is attracted to the widow complicates his investigation. Soon it gets even more complicated: A woman’s corpse found in a parking lot seems to have something to do with the case of the dead gangster.

This thriller by Marten Klingberg with Peter Haber as Martin Beck, Mikael Persbrandt as Gunvald Larsson, Ingvar Hirdwall as Grannen, Rebecka Hemse as Inger, Måns Nathanaelson as Oskar Bergman and Anna Asp as Jenny Bodén promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

