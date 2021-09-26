Mountain of debt: These stars have lost all of their money

Nicolas Cage

Oscar winner, action hero and ex-castle owner: Nicolas Cage has played many roles – in film and in life. As the nephew of star director Francis Ford Coppola, he was born right in the middle of the Hollywood scene and later changed his last name to Cage in order to get through his career without the help of the famous surname Coppola. He made millions over the course of his career and earned a reputation for being an eccentric, freaky daredevil. Cage puts the money he has accumulated in islands and castles around the world – including one in the Upper Palatinate – as well as in expensive collector’s comics and cars. In 2002, the avowed fan of Elvis Presley married his daughter Lisa Marie, only to get divorced four months later. But Cage took over and suddenly had money problems. “I believed in real estate and got into this bubble that exploded. I have to work my way out now,” he once said in an interview. Most of the castles and the island in the Bahamas have now been sold, and with his many roles Cage brings in some money again – even if he sharply rejects the accusation of numerous critics that he only works for the money.