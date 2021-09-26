Sunday, September 26, 2021
Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: Big argument about Demi Moore

By Arjun Sethi
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have just welcomed their second child into this world and they are already in real trouble

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher was born on November 30th. The little boy is the second child of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher and the two are arguing over him. Or rather because Demi Moore wants to interfere in his upbringing.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have an argument over Demi Moore

It is not the first time that Ashton’s ex has caused stress between him and Mila: Because Demi constantly sent presents for the unborn child during pregnancy, the two of them quarreled more often. As “Radar Online” now wants to know, Demi would like to continue to participate in the life of the 38-year-old. “After the baby is born, Demi tries to interfere again with Ashton and Mila. She showered them with presents and gave Mila advice on parenting.”, an insider is quoted as saying.


Can’t she accept the breakup?

Mila is fed up with it and is said to have made that clear to the 54-year-old. “She’s sick of being nice to Demi, even though she knows it could hurt her. But she just doesn’t want to pretend they’re friends anymore “it continues. Can Demi Moore, three years after the divorce from Ashton, finally accept that Mila is the woman at his side?




