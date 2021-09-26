Sunday, September 26, 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger: She’s “grateful to Chris Pratt every day”

By Vimal Kumar
Katherine Schwarzenegger
She is “grateful to Chris Pratt every day”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been married since 2019.

© Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes a declaration of love for her husband Chris Pratt on a talk show. He is “the best husband and father”.




Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, and Chris Pratt, 41, couldn’t be happier. The two have been married since 2019, their daughter Lyla Maria was born in August 2020. In Drew Barrymore’s (46) talk show, Schwarzenegger spoke about her family life and made a declaration of love for her husband. “It’s so nice to see him in his new role as a girl’s dad,” enthuses the author. “He’s the best husband and the best father and I am grateful to him every day.”

Schwarzenegger can still remember the beginning of their relationship: “I’m pretty sure we both knew immediately where our relationship was going.” It “clicked very quickly”. The daughter of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) also raved about her nine-month-old daughter Lyla: “She is simply the cutest little angel I’ve ever seen. The 31-year-old is” obsessed with her, how sure most parents of their children. “The mother role is” the funniest role and experience I’ve ever had, and I absolutely love every single minute of it. “Lyla is” perfect. “

Vimal Kumar
