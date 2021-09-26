Don’t look up: Jennifer Lawrence stars in the space comedy

If Jennifer Lawrence flies into space, it can end badly for her. At least that’s what the film taught Passengers (2016). Now a new project is about to start with Lawrence in the lead role. Here, however, the Oscar winner is not traveling in space herself, but only using a telescope. In Don’t look up, a space comedy, she should play the lead role, as Deadline announced. The film will later be shown on the streaming provider Netflix.

Jennifer Lawrence plays a young astronomer who, together with a colleague, made a discovery: a giant asteroid will destroy the earth. She and her colleague promptly organize a press tour through all the media to warn mankind – but nobody listens to them.

Don’t look up is implemented by Adam McKay. He also wrote the script, which he wrote with Kevin Messick. Filming for the space comedy is slated to begin in April this year.









At the same time, McKay and Lawrence are developing another project together. The film is supposed to Bad blood and deal with a start-up scandal about a company from Silicon Valley that uses blood samples to carry out scientifically questionable tests. The script comes from real life: Theranos had raised more than $ 70 million to fund their project. The idea of ​​being able to examine diseases with only very small blood samples was exposed as a huge dizziness. Lawrence is said to play the then 19-year-old founder Elizabeth Holmes, with McKay directing.