Declaration of love to her “pretty” sons

09/22/2021 6:06 pm

Britney Spears has chosen a very special post for her Instagram comeback: In addition to many half-naked dance interludes, she surprises with a heartbreaking declaration of love for her two teenage sons.

Pop star Britney Spears (39) is not only back on Instagram – but is also posting a heartwarming declaration of love to her sons Jayden James (15) and Sean Preston (16). Both Spears offspring celebrated their birthday in September and could now look forward to loving and touching words from their mom.

Britney Spears: Full of love for her sons

The singer writes very emotionally: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son.” And further: “My boys’ birthdays were last week… and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things…. I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men, ”she begins in her post.

Spears goes on to say that she and her sons, who she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had “a little party and the coolest ice cream cakes” to celebrate the occasion.

Britney Spears warns the girls about their handsome boys

The super proud mom can really be heard clearly in every single sentence from Britney: “They have grown so big – and they are still growing! So much for the height of Jayden James and Sean Preston. Last week the two of them went to a dance event and Mama Britney said she cried for two days because her little babies suddenly wore a suit.

Nevertheless, the lion mama enjoys the positive development of her boys and, as a precaution, gives a warning to the opposite sex: “Girls, get ready, because my boys are so pretty!”

But: You are also shy and not so interested in the big show. That’s why Britney rarely posts content with her sons, because “my children are very reserved and concerned about their privacy,” admits Britney. A train of her boys that mom likes very much.

She closes the sweet love post with the words: “And if the two of you read this, which I absolutely do not believe … I love you two little devils more than anything!”









Jayden James and Sean Preston are growing up

Striking: The birthday mail does not contain a picture of the boys. No wonder: if mom Britney now even has to ask for permission if she wants to show her boys on Instagram, then a family photo should soon be an absolute rarity. Fortunately, there is a relatively recent one from spring on her account. The pop star presents himself very intimately with his two sons. They are wearing a mask in the photo. Extremely exemplary when we think of the pandemic, less beautiful when it comes to the curiosity of the followers. Because the two guys haven’t seen them in ages.

Britney Spears with her two sons at a film premiere in 2013

Spears engaged again and without pants

After all, Mama Britney is back on Instagram. She had recently taken a break. The singer used the little break from the social media platform to celebrate her engagement to Sam Ashgari (27) in Palm Springs. The 27-year-old actor joins a number of celebrities with whom Britney Spears was already in a relationship.

Spears’ abstinence from Instagram didn’t last that long. And Britney has recently not only been posting declarations of love to her kids. She celebrated her comeback in proper style with a disturbing video in which Brit presented herself without pants and once again caused a stir among her fans and guardians … (TS)