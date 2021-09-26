Bottoming out? – Despite the downturn, Bitcoin has “unimaginable highs” by CoinTelegraph

Bottoming out? – Despite the downturn, Bitcoin has “unimaginable highs”
(BTC) slipped again to $ 40,000 on September 26th. The higher price regions remain fiercely competitive.
Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Is Bitcoin Building the Bottom? As Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, it fell back to $ 40,800 in the night from Saturday to Sunday after a downturn below the $ 40,000 mark was successfully averted.
Since BTC is kept in a narrow price range due to the current market situation, the discussions about the price development revolved around a possible long-term bottoming out, which is currently being carried out. The forecasts for the further course of events are accordingly optimistic.
