Bitcoin mining generates 30,700 tons of electronic waste every year

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Monero and Ethereum have been criticized for many years because of their environmental balance. Immense amounts of energy are required to mine the corresponding coins, and Bitcoin miners alone are now said to need more electricity than the Netherlands each year. But consumption is not the only problem: According to a study published by the scientific publisher Elsevier, Bitcoin mining also produces immense amounts of electronic waste.

30,700 tons of electronic waste per year

According to the publicly available summary of the study, it was calculated in May that digging for Bitcoins alone should be responsible for up to 30,700 tons of electronic waste every year. When it comes to e-waste, the Netherlands, which is used as a reference for electricity consumption, is not yet caught up, but the amount of waste is still enormous. In 2019, 373,000 tons of electronic waste were generated in the Netherlands, so Bitcoin alone causes as much hardware scrap as 1.4 million Dutch people. Other cryptocurrencies that use classic PC hardware such as graphics cards (Ethereum) or memory (Chia) are unlikely to perform better here.

According to a report by Digiconomist, who apparently have access to the study, a hardware service life of 1.29 years was assumed for the calculation. After this time, the miners used should be out of date and no longer profitable, so that a new acquisition is pending.

In this context, Bitcoin miners are likely to have an impact not only on the climate and the environment, but also on the ongoing global chip shortage. There are currently major supply gaps in almost all semiconductor processes. This is exacerbated by additional burdens, such as the production of highly specialized Bitcoin miners that cannot be used for anything else.

Source: Golem

