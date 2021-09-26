Ben Affleck plans to shoot a feature film about “Chinatown”

Not only is he an actor, screenwriter and producer, Ben Affleck also works as a director at times. Now the all-rounder wants to take a seat again on the director’s chair with a book adaptation.

Oscar winner Ben Affleck is planning his fifth directorial work after "Gone Baby Gone", "The Town", "Argo" and the crime film "Live by Night". The actor, author and director is to film "The Big Goodbye" for the Paramount studio, as reported by the US industry journals "Variety" and "Hollywood Reporter".









Film about the making of “Chinatown”

The model is based on the book of the same name by author Sam Wasson, who traces the making of the iconic 1974 film “Chinatown”. Glitzy Hollywood greats were involved in the shooting of the crime film: Roman Polanski directed, Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway played lovers, “Bonnie and Clyde” author Robert Towne wrote the brilliant script, and film mogul Robert Evans was the producer.

“Chinatown” in Los Angeles in the 1980s, with Nicholson as a private detective, was about power, corruption and affairs. In his book Wasson takes a look behind the scenes of Hollywood, at the dreams and ticks of the talents who brought the film to the screen.

Affleck and his friend Matt Damon won an Oscar in 1998 for the joint script for “Good Will Hunting”. His directorial work “Argo” earned Affleck another Oscar as a producer for “Best Film” in 2013. Most recently he was seen as an actor in the sports drama “Out of Play”. At first nothing was known about a possible start of shooting and the cast of “The Big Goodbye”.