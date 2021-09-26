Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro on “You never stop learning” – BZ Berlin

Hollywood top-class Robert de Niro and Anne Hathaway talk in the BZ interview about sins of youth, howling attacks and who was wearing the pants when filming.

He is one of the best actors in American cinema, she has only been in the film business for 15 years and is now almost as big a star. Now Robert De Niro (72) and Anne Hathaway (32) stood together in front of the camera for the first time.

In “You never stop learning”, De Niro is subordinated to the role of the aging intern Hathaway as the head of a fashion company. De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner (“The Godfather 2”, “Like a Wild Bull”), Hathaway received the trophy in 2013 for her role in “Les Misérables”. MarkusTschiedert met the couple for an interview in New York.

Honestly, which of you two was actually the boss on the set?

Robert De Niro: Anne of course (laughs)!

Anne Hathaway: No, of course our director Nancy was in charge

RDN: Right, Nancy drove us.

And how did you two get along?

AH: Oh, it was okay with Bob! In fact, it was overwhelming because I’ve always valued him as an actor. You often meet people who you admired, but then are completely different from what you expected. It wasn’t like that with Bob. He is a wonderful person, humble and warm and very professional.

RDN: We had a great time together even though she is so much younger than me. Anne is still at the beginning of her career and has certainly seen more of me than I of her. But she can do something I can’t, namely sing and dance. I was really impressed when I saw her on screen.

How much did you identify with your film roles?

RDN: The story has a lot to do with me. I’m about the same age as my character, so I could understand how it feels to be older. Our director is only a few years younger than me and certainly understood that when she wrote the script.









AH: I could just as easily identify with a young woman who is in a position of responsibility in which she also makes a number of mistakes. This is really something you have to learn as a young person. You make mistakes, much more so than an older person, and you have to learn to admit that and to forgive yourself.

What mistakes did you make in your youth?

RDN: Did I say I made mistakes (laughs)?

AH: Certainly, but don’t worry, you are not meant (laughs). Oh dear, I’ve made tons of mistakes. I had to learn not to take people I work with for granted, but to appreciate them. Every day you learn step by step. The mistake my character Jules makes affects her whole business. Everyone in her company knows it, and even though Jules is the boss, she needs to grow from it too.

“You never stop learning” also describes a generation conflict. To what extent does this conflict between mature stars and newcomers apply to Hollywood?

AH: I think it’s not so much about Hollywood, the whole world has changed. There is no such thing as a private sphere these days. Private individuals are neither understood nor respected. Bob is a movie legend everyone knows, which is why he has nothing more to lose. But if you’re just starting out, career reasons have to show everywhere that you’re weird or photogenic. You want people to know you, but that can also compromise your privacy because there are many more ways of communicating today.

They both won Oscars with serious roles. How appropriate is it then to indulge again in a comedy like “You never stop learning”?

AH: Why, shouldn’t you do that? An Oscar is just an indication that I once played a role that was considered worthy of an award. It doesn’t mean more, and it doesn’t make you a better actor who is now forced to only take on certain roles. My goal is to always give the best and to look for the best fabrics that are available.

RDN: I think you have to take the roles as they come and you shouldn’t make more of them than they are. This Ben, who I play in “You never stop learning”, is a completely normal, inconspicuous average guy. That’s how I wanted to portray him, anything else would have felt wrong to me. I don’t even notice that I’m doing more comedies today than I used to do, and it wasn’t intended either. I would say it just happened that way.

Anne, you have to cry a lot in the film. Was that difficult for you?

AH: Are you saying I’m an ugly crybaby (laughs)? Probably I am! Of course, I know colleagues who can do that and look as if they have just woken up with a face smeared with make-up. But I don’t like such exaggerations, it has to feel authentic to me. That means, when I cry, real tears also flow.

RDN: And then I always have a handkerchief on hand – but only in the film (laughs).