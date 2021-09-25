The actor and author Hanns Zischler

Hanns Zischler appeared in Wim Wenders’ first works, explored the mood of the eighties with the director Rudolf Thome in “Berlin Chamissoplatz”. Born in Nuremberg, he has also repeatedly worked with internationally renowned directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, Istvan Szabo, Claude Chabrol and Steven Spielberg.

A thousand interests

Hanns Zischler studied literature and ethnology. He exhibits his landscape photographs taken with a historical pinhole camera, has translated French philosophers and worked as a dramaturge at the Berlin Schaubühne. In the book “Built on sand. Berlin is too big for Berlin” he reflects on the architectural history of the capital.

His curiosity and thirst for knowledge know no bounds, he is constantly trying out new things. Also as a 74-year-old guest presenter of the show Klassik-Pop-et cetera.

Music running schedule

Title: Il est cinq heures, Paris s’éveille

Length: 02:55

Artist: Jacques Dutronc

Composer: Jacques Dutronc

Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP

Order No: I1638769

Record title: Best of Jacques Dutronc

Title: And I will see no more

Length: 02:42

Soloist: Holger Falk (baritone)

Soloist: Steffen Schleiermacher (piano)

Composer: Hanns Eisler

Text: Bertolt Brecht

Label: MDG

Order no .: 6132040-2

Title: Celluloid heroes

Length: 06:11

Interpretation: The Kinks

Composer: Raymond Douglas Davies

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Order No .: 88875112362

Record title: Everybody’s in Show-Biz

Title: Chimes of freedom

Length: 04:30

Interpretation: The Brothers And Sisters

Composer: Bob Dylan

Label: CBS

Order No: S 63746

Record title: Dylan’s Gospel









Title: Afro Blue

Length: 03:17

Performer: Abbey Lincoln

Composer: Ramon “Mongo” Santamaria

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Order no .: 5054196-7935-2-4

Record title: Die Bank – Vol. I – IV Riverside – Original Jazz classics sampler

Title: I’ll be home

Length: 02:48

Artist: Randy Newman

Composer: Randy Newman

Label: RHINO

Order no .: 8122797539

Record title: Randy Newman / 12 songs / Sail away / Good old boys / Little criminals

Title: Hit ’em wit da hee

Length: 04:20

Performer: Missy Elliott (feat.Lil ‘Kim and Mocha)

Composition: Melissa Elliott, Tim Mosley, Kimberly Jones, Alicia Richards

Label: Elektra

Order no .: 7567839552

Record title: Respect me (Respect me)

Title: White rabbit

Length: 02:27

Interpretation: Jefferson Airplane

Composer: Grace Slick

Label: RCA Records Label

Order No: I2292822

Record title: The Woodstock experience

Title: No. 7: In a castle from: Liederkreis, op.39

Length: 03:30

Soloist: Matthias Goerne (baritone)

Soloist: Eric Schneider (piano)

Composer: Robert Schumann

Label: Decca

Order-No .: 460797-2

Title: Seckauer Jodler

from the collection: Songs of the German Alpine People (Helmut Pommer). Folk tune from Styria

Ensemble: Brothers Rehm

Composition: unknown

Label: H. REHM

Order No: CD 33

Title: Benedicamus Domino

Length: 01:55

Interpretation: Vox Nostra

Composer: Anonymous

Label: MAGNATUNE

Order no: none

Record title: Vocal music of the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Paris in the year 1200