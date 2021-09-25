The actor and author Hanns Zischler

Hanns Zischler appeared in Wim Wenders’ first works, explored the mood of the eighties with the director Rudolf Thome in “Berlin Chamissoplatz”. Born in Nuremberg, he has also repeatedly worked with internationally renowned directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, Istvan Szabo, Claude Chabrol and Steven Spielberg.
A thousand interests
Hanns Zischler studied literature and ethnology. He exhibits his landscape photographs taken with a historical pinhole camera, has translated French philosophers and worked as a dramaturge at the Berlin Schaubühne. In the book “Built on sand. Berlin is too big for Berlin” he reflects on the architectural history of the capital.
His curiosity and thirst for knowledge know no bounds, he is constantly trying out new things. Also as a 74-year-old guest presenter of the show Klassik-Pop-et cetera.
Music running schedule
Title: Il est cinq heures, Paris s’éveille
Length: 02:55
Artist: Jacques Dutronc
Composer: Jacques Dutronc
Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP
Order No: I1638769
Record title: Best of Jacques Dutronc
Title: And I will see no more
Length: 02:42
Soloist: Holger Falk (baritone)
Soloist: Steffen Schleiermacher (piano)
Composer: Hanns Eisler
Text: Bertolt Brecht
Label: MDG
Order no .: 6132040-2
Title: Celluloid heroes
Length: 06:11
Interpretation: The Kinks
Composer: Raymond Douglas Davies
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Order No .: 88875112362
Record title: Everybody’s in Show-Biz
Title: Chimes of freedom
Length: 04:30
Interpretation: The Brothers And Sisters
Composer: Bob Dylan
Label: CBS
Order No: S 63746
Record title: Dylan’s Gospel
Title: Afro Blue
Length: 03:17
Performer: Abbey Lincoln
Composer: Ramon “Mongo” Santamaria
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Order no .: 5054196-7935-2-4
Record title: Die Bank – Vol. I – IV Riverside – Original Jazz classics sampler
Title: I’ll be home
Length: 02:48
Artist: Randy Newman
Composer: Randy Newman
Label: RHINO
Order no .: 8122797539
Record title: Randy Newman / 12 songs / Sail away / Good old boys / Little criminals
Title: Hit ’em wit da hee
Length: 04:20
Performer: Missy Elliott (feat.Lil ‘Kim and Mocha)
Composition: Melissa Elliott, Tim Mosley, Kimberly Jones, Alicia Richards
Label: Elektra
Order no .: 7567839552
Record title: Respect me (Respect me)
Title: White rabbit
Length: 02:27
Interpretation: Jefferson Airplane
Composer: Grace Slick
Label: RCA Records Label
Order No: I2292822
Record title: The Woodstock experience
Title: No. 7: In a castle from: Liederkreis, op.39
Length: 03:30
Soloist: Matthias Goerne (baritone)
Soloist: Eric Schneider (piano)
Composer: Robert Schumann
Label: Decca
Order-No .: 460797-2
Title: Seckauer Jodler
from the collection: Songs of the German Alpine People (Helmut Pommer). Folk tune from Styria
Ensemble: Brothers Rehm
Composition: unknown
Label: H. REHM
Order No: CD 33
Title: Benedicamus Domino
Length: 01:55
Interpretation: Vox Nostra
Composer: Anonymous
Label: MAGNATUNE
Order no: none
Record title: Vocal music of the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Paris in the year 1200