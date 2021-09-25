Sofía Vergara: cute babies with Joe Manganiello?

Actress Sofía Vergara’s “Modern Family” co-stars fully support her suspected relationship with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara, 42, and Joe Manganiello, 37, would make a great couple, according to their colleagues.

According to media reports, the Colombian beauty (“Machete Kills”) and her fellow actor (37, “True Blood”) are said to have been in a relationship and also celebrated the actress’ birthday at the beginning of the month. Sarah Hyland (23, “Vampire Academy”), Vergara’s co-star from the television series “Modern Family”, seems enthusiastic about this connection and in an interview foresaw a bright future for the two of them: “I know Joe, he is divine. He played my boyfriend’s dad on one episode of “Medium” so we’ve known him for a while. He’s a great guy and I like them both a lot. He and Sofia together – I’m all for it! They could really be have cute babies, “she enthused in an interview with Us Weekly.









Manganiello and Vergara met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in May. At that time, the attractive brunette was still engaged to businessman Nick Loeb, 38. But in the same month they announced that they had ended their relationship.

Although Hyland has not yet spoken to her colleague personally about the suspected romance, she supports the connection: “I think the two are a super hot couple!”

The young actress is not the only one on the set of “Modern Family” who supports the affair. Julie Bowen (44, “Kill the Boss”), who plays the stepdaughter of Vergara’s character Gloria, also agreed to this new love: “I think that’s good. I’m totally for it. I have the photo of the two at the White House Correspondents Seen dinner staring at her bum with such love and respect … You just know this man will be at your feet and so should he. He’s wonderful, “Bowen told Extra about Sofia Vergara’s new flame.

CoverMedia