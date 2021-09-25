RippleX announces the opening phase of the XRPL grant winners

The development team behind RippleX has announced the winners of the first round of the XRPL scholarship program. TUSD 2 million will be awarded to 25 winners out of 100 applicants.

The XRPL Grants program was established to provide developer grants for projects designed to integrate or build on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It was set up by RippleX and XRPL Labs, with the former serving as the presenter of the award and the latter serving as the technical advisor to the program.

A total of 25 scholars were selected from “more than 100” proposals, including a total of nearly $ 2 million in scholarships. These fellows come from over 10 different countries around the world, and three of these applicants came from members of the University of Ripple’s blockchain research initiative.

According to the announcement, the 25 award winners “address a wide range of issues and opportunities, including:”

Developing NFTs for various industries (retail, art, music, sports, digital advertising and carbon capture).

Learning tools and platforms to build on and interact with the XRPL.

Data visualization tools.

Payment and security solutions.

More about the XRPL Grants program

The official website xrplgrants.org states that the program was created with the following objectives:









Non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Core infrastructure

Developer tools

Developer UX

safety

And mentions the following hypothetical use cases:

An XRPL-based NFT marketplace

An XRPL-based NFT issuance platform (minting)

Wallet support for XRPL-based NFTs

Tools and services for XRPL-based NFTs

In order to be selected as winners in this scholarship program, applicants had to be selected following a five-stage application process. The last step includes a waiting period of 3 to 4 months, followed by the final interviews.

RippleX and XRPL labs

XRPL Labs is an XRP Ledger (XRPL) development team directly supported by Ripple / RippleX. Current projects include xumm (which is now available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and Cold Storage OS (currently in “internal beta” release development phase, described on the website listed above). Ripple invested in XRPL Labs in February 2019 in particular through its Xpring division, which has since been renamed RippleX.

RippleX is the name for the “global payment platform” created by Ripple, which is built on the XRP ledger and “enables developers and users to send and receive payments via any currency and any network”.

Disclaimer of liability

All information contained on our website has been researched to the best of our knowledge and belief. The journalistic contributions are for general informational purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is entirely at your own risk.