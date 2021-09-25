Saturday, September 25, 2021
Rare: Chris Pratt shares photo with pregnant Katherine!

By Vimal Kumar
Chris Pratt (41) and Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) have their first child together – and they no longer want to hide it! After it became known in April that they were expecting offspring, their fans initially waited in vain for a message from the couple. But little by little, the first paparazzi snapshots of the mother-to-be should appear, and in June she chatted openly on the Internet about her pregnancy. Nevertheless, this snapshot is an absolute rarity: Chris posted a couple photo with his pregnant wife!

In its Instagram-Story the actor now reported on a hiking tour that the couple went on the weekend – including a photo as evidence: Chris and Katherine are dressed in casual sportswear, posing on top of a mountain and smiling happily at the camera. The absolute eye-catcher is of course the baby bump of the future mum, which is now round as a ball! “Even if we’re about to burst, we’ll continue,” joked the Guardians of the Galaxy star below the photo.

How far Katherines Pregnancy is already advanced is not known. Judging by Chris’ comment – and the size of the baby bump – it might not be too long. What do you think: is the child coming soon? Vote in the poll under our article!




Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in April 2019
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in June 2020
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in June 2020


