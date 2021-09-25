Off for the Kardashians – “They shaped the Instagram look”

Nadia Shehadeh in conversation with Massimo Maio

Kardashian family, anno 1993. (Getty Images / Michael Ochs Archives / Maureen Donaldson)

Perfect styling and personal dramas: the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has been running since 2007 – flanked by gigantic social media activities by family members, especially their daughters. It should be over at the beginning of next year.

Massimo Maio: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has long been a fixture on reality TV. The last season is now to be broadcast in early 2021. She not only made the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family world famous, but also made filthy riches. We’re talking to Nadia Shehadeh, journalist and pop culture expert. Ms. Shehadeh, how did this format become so successful and then last so long?



Nadia Shehadeh: When the first episode aired in 2007, it wasn’t just about the everyday life of an average family. The name Kardashian has been around for a long time. Kim Kardashian was known because she worked for Paris Hilton. So she was introduced to the glamor world of young people. And Robert Kardashian, the father of Khloé, Kourtney and Kim, was one of the most successful lawyers in the United States – and also known. For example, he defended football star OJ Simpson.

In addition to this glamor and celebrity, there were all the little problems that were drilled through in the individual episodes. There was also howling in front of the camera because Kim lost an earring in the sea. It all seemed sometimes excessive, dramatic, sometimes embarrassing. And all of this was then backed up with real dramas and personal tragedies.

Personal experiences in front of the camera

Maio: That would be?

Shehadeh: Dirty breakups, sex tapes, drug addicts and cheating husbands, differences within the family and also really threatening situations like the robbery in October 2016 on the fringes of Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian was attacked, tied up and gagged. The thieves fled with jewels worth the equivalent of nine million euros.









Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner 2011. (picture alliance / AP / Invision / STRMX)

Kim Kardashian was scared to death during the robbery – and talked about it in an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. That made the bizarre charm of this format that such personal and bad experiences were reliably communicated in each season, but one always asked oneself: Is this now being discussed because the whole world is already talking about it? Or did it make sense to retell these terrible experiences for the camera? You never quite figured it out.

Perfectly styled and straight as a pin

Maio: That sounds a lot like “Scripted Reality” television, where every topic is cannibalized. How do you classify the Kardashians? Did it shape reality TV or maybe change it?



Shehadeh: There were definitely similar formats in TV history, for example MTV classics like “The Osbournes”, or programs like “Mtv: Crips”, where celebrities showed their luxury houses.

With “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” there was a completely different pace, also because the show content was closely linked to the social media accounts of the individual family members. In addition, there were apps, entire product lines and the constant showering on all channels: You didn’t just get the impression the Kardashians were everywhere – they actually were.

From the outside one already had the impression that the boundaries were fluid at some point. Countless private things were divulged and at the same time everything was stylish. Even in the worst of moments, Kim Kardashian’s hair is perfect. She is like a James Bond of glamor television. It starts with the perfect make-up and flawless hairstyle, and doesn’t stop with sitting bolt upright on a tasteful couch.

Political positioning and blackfishing

Maio: Were there topics with which the clan could really surprise, where the series was also a popular topic again and again?

Shehadeh: Oh yes, also politically. The positioning on Armenia, which is Rob Kardashian’s country of origin. Kim Kardashian’s work for prison reform and the work for those in prison to obtain pardons. And in Germany, too, she caused a sensation when she reacted with little amusement to racist jokes by Oliver Pocher at the Vienna Opera Ball.

In terms of pop culture, you have to say: The sisters have shaped classic looks, such as the standard Instagram look – from the smoothed hair to the full lips and the contouring make-up. Probably many of the photo filters you can use on Instagram are tailored to this look. You don’t have to think that’s either good or bad, but they definitely left a big fingerprint there.

Maio: So the Kardashian-Jenners are also role models?

Shehadeh: Yes and no. In addition to the sometimes good socio-political commitment, they also attract negative attention again and again – for example through so-called “blackfishing”, which aims to use make-up, styling and hairstyles to appear as if one had a black background.

It is crystal clear with all Kardashian sisters that they are white women – at most some with Armenian roots.

