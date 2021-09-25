Nicolas Cage kicked out of the restaurant: Because he was drunk and rabble-rousing people

In the film “Leaving Las Vegas”, actor Nicolas Cage (57) played a failed Hollywood writer and drinker who went to Las Vegas. A current video shows exactly that: A completely drunk cage in a bar in the casino metropolis. Only this time it’s not a movie.

In the video from “The Sun”, the action star is sitting visibly tipsy on a couch in the “Lawry’s Prime Rib” restaurant near the famous Las Vegas Strip. His outfit is anything but glamorous: a sweaty, black T-shirt and leopard sweatpants. Shoes? Nothing. He prefers to go barefoot.

An eyewitness to “The Sun”: “We were in this bar at Lawry’s and at first thought he was a homeless man. When we recognized him, we were really shocked ”.





Nicolas Cage recently got married for the fifth time. In February, he and his 30-year-old girlfriend Riko Shibata tied the knotPhoto: VCG via Getty Images



According to restaurant staff, Cage drank expensive whiskey and tequila before becoming aggressive. “He yelled at people and wanted to fight them,” said the eyewitness. At some point the staff had enough and asked him to leave.









After some discussion, he agreed to leave the restaurant. You could hear him shouting: “Wait a minute, my shoes”. Then he tries unsuccessfully to slip into his sandals for a while and is led out of the bar by an employee, swaying left and right.

Outside, another attempt to get back into the restaurant. Without success. He is politely refused by the receptionist. In the end, one of the regulars is said to have brought him home.

It’s not the first time Cage has misbehaved drunk in public. In 2019, he was filmed drunk to apply for a marriage license. A month later he was totally drunk in a karaoke bar in Los Angeles.

Cage himself claimed in an interview in 2018 that he worked so hard that he would otherwise get “problems”.

“If I don’t have to go anywhere in the morning and don’t have a job, it can be very self-destructive. Then I vegetate in front of me, drink two bottles of red wine and give up. “