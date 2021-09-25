Jennifer Lawrence: US actress is pregnant

“Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. The US actress and husband Cooke Maroney become parents for the first time.

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant. A spokesman for the actress confirmed this to the US magazine “People”. The 31-year-old and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together. Lawrence himself has not yet commented on the pregnancy.

The Oscar winner and Maroney tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Belcourt Estate in Newport in October 2019. After Lawrence met the New Yorker in 2018, he already asked for her hand in February 2019. In June 2019, at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight that it was a “very, very easy decision” when he asked for her hand. She also gave the reason for her determination: “Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my entire life.”









Almost eight months after the engagement, the couple sailed into the port of marriage on the noble Belcourt estate in Newport (US state Rhode Island). Around 150 guests attended the celebrations, including absolute top stars such as singer Adele and comedian Amy Schumer.

Jennifer Lawrence will soon be on Netflix



Aside from her private fortune, Lawrence continues to pursue her career. On Wednesday, Netflix released a first trailer and several stills for “Don’t Look Up” by director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”). In addition to the “Silver Linings” star, the film has a truly record-breaking top cast. For the science fiction comedy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet stood in front of the camera. Subscribers to the streaming provider will be able to access the film from Christmas Eve, and a start in cinemas is currently also planned.

