Jack Nicholson: Is He Long Retired?

According to his film colleague Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson has been retired for a long time. Has the “The Shining” actor actually said goodbye to Hollywood?

The actor Jack Nicholson (79, “The Shining”

) could have been in front of the camera for the last time. His film colleague Peter Fonda (76, “Ghost Rider”) told the British gossip magazine “The Sun”: “I think he’s actually retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has had a lot of financial success as a person. ”Sometimes, according to Fonda, people have reasons for decisions that are unknown and that is none of his business.









Peter Fonda, who met Nicholson while filming Easy Rider in 1969, wouldn’t call Nicholson and just ask him about his career plans: “I don’t call him and say ‘Johnny’ – I call him ‘Johnny Hop’ – ‘ What are you doing?’ I would say: ‘How are you, how are you feeling?’ ”However, he thinks that the offer of a very interesting film role could possibly change Nicholson’s mind again. Jack Nicholson is the most nominated actor to date. He was able to book a total of three for himself. Nicholson has not been involved in any production since 2010. His last film so far was comedy “How do you know it’s love”

