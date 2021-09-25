Britney Spears tries her boyfriend role in “The Fast and the

It was 2006 when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of Britney’s video shoot of Slumber Party. The singer had personally chosen the actor at the time. And also in live she liked the actor so much that she soon had her first date. They have been through a lot together since then.

Britney Spears is grateful for the solidarity with her friend Sam Asghari

For years, Britney suffered under her father’s tutelage. She fought for a more self-determined life and Sam Asghari was at her side, for example, wearing “Free Britney” T-shirts. Now that Britney Spears’ father has finally given in after 13 years of guardianship, Britney is especially grateful for the support of her handsome friend Sam.

Since his appearance on Britney’s video, Sam has been able to get hold of small roles again and again. The big international breakthrough as an actor did not succeed in doing so. Not yet? Under a couple picture on Instagram of herself and Sam Asghari, Britney writes that Sam had been with her during the hardest years of her life and continues: “Fast & Furious don’t miss your next star!”.









Will Britney Spear’s boyfriend be on “The Fast and the Furious” soon?

Whether Sam Asghari is really under discussion for a role in the successful action film series, or it is just a pipe dream, is open. But who knows, maybe we’ll see Sam on the big screen really soon. His girlfriend would surely wish him …